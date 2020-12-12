CD vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD) Match 13 – Dec 13, 2020

In the fifth round of the 2020-21 Ford Trophy, bottom-placed Central Districts square off against table-toppers Canterbury at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth.

Central Districts are the only team in the Ford Trophy this season who are without a win. Of the four games they have played in the competition, only one was not rain-affected.

Their two other Ford Trophy games were 20 and 24-over affairs respectively. Despite Central Districts scoring big in both games (183 in 20 overs batting first and 202 in 24 overs while chasing 213), they couldn’t get over the line on each occasion. Against Wellington, they couldn’t defend 261 while their fourth game was washed out. With just two points in their kitty, they need to pull up their socks quickly.

On the other hand, Canterbury have been in good form in the Ford Trophy, winning three of their four games. They dominated their first three games before losing to Northern Knights in a tense final-over finish. Their bowling has been excellent in the tournament while their batting has done their job well too. They might just be the favourites in this Ford Trophy game.

2020-21 Ford Trophy: Squads to choose from

Central Districts: Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Christian Leopard, Seth Rance, Brad Schumulian, Ben Smith, Ray Toole, Bayley Wiggins, George Worker

Canterbury: Cole McConchie, Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Jackson Latham, Ken McClure, Fraser Sheat, Will Williams, Theo van Woerkom.

Predicted Playing XIs

Central Districts: George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Dane Cleaver (wk), Ben Smith, Brad Schmulian, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance.

Canterbury: Jack Boyle, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Todd Astle, Mitch Hay (wk), Sean Davey, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Fraser Sheat

Match Details

Match: Central Districts vs Canterbury

Date: December 11th 2020, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Pitch Report

The track at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth is an excellent one to bat on. The ball comes on to the bat nicely; the bounce is true, and the batsmen have been able to play on the up. Both the Ford Trophy games at this venue have been reduced affaris, but the run rate has been around nine runs per over.

New Zealand ODD 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CD vs CTB)

Dream11 Tram for Central Districts vs Canterbury - New Zealand ODD.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Ben Smith, Jack Boyle, Ken McClure, Josh Clarkson, George Worker, Todd Astle, Cole McConchie, Jayden Lennox, Sean Davey, Matt Henry.

Captain: George Worker. Vice-captain: Todd Astle.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bayley Wiggins, Tom Bruce, Chad Bowes, Leo Carter, Ken McClure, Josh Clarkson, George Worker, Todd Astle, Seth Rance, Will Williams, Matt Henry.

Captain: Ken McClure. Vice-captain: George Worker.