CD vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD) Match 16 – Dec 15, 2020

Bottom-placed Central Districts square off against table-toppers Canterbury in the sixth round of the ongoing 2020-21 Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD). In the reverse fixture between the two teams, the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth will be the host once again.

Central Districts are the only team who are winless in the Ford Trophy this season. They have lost four of their five games in the tournament, with the one against Wellington getting washed out without a ball being bowled.

Barring their last Ford Trophy game against Canterbury, where they scored just 213 runs, Central Districts have been good with the bat, but their bowling has lacked bite.

On the other hand, Canterbury have been very consistent in the 2020-21 Ford Trophy. Except for their last-over defeat against Northern Districts, they have been absolutely dominant in the tournament.

The margin of their wins have been quite convincing too, and they currently sit atop the Ford Trophy points table with 18 points in their kitty; another win might seal a top-three spot for Canterbury.

Ford Trophy 2020-21: Squads to choose from

Central Districts: Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Christian Leopard, Seth Rance, Brad Schumulian, Ben Smith, Ray Toole, Bayley Wiggins, George Worker.

Canterbury: Cole McConchie, Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Jackson Latham, Ken McClure, Fraser Sheat, Will Williams, Theo van Woerkom.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Central Districts: George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce (c), Dane Cleaver (wk), Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Joey Field, Seth Rance, Jayden Lennox, Raymond Toole.

Canterbury: Jack Boyle, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Todd Astle, Sean Davey, Matthew Hay (wk), Matt Henry, Will Williams, Fraser Sheat.

Match Details

Match: Central Districts vs Canterbury

Date: December 18th 2020, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

Pitch Report

Barring the last Ford Trophy game on this pitch that saw Central Districts score only 213 runs, the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth has seen high-scoring games.

The ball comes on to the bat nicely, and the batsmen are able to play shots on the up. More of the same could be expected in this game too. However, the bowlers are likely to find some movement early on.

Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CD vs CTB)

Dream11 Team for Central Districts vs Canterbury - Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD).

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bayley Wiggins, Ben Smith, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Josh Clarkson, George Worker, Todd Astle, Joey Field, Sean Davey, Matt Henry

Captain: George Worker Vice-captain: Ken McClure

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bayley Wiggins, Tom Bruce, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Josh Clarkson, George Worker, Todd Astle, Cole McConchie, Raymond Toole, Sean Davey, Will Williams

Captain: Todd Astle Vice-captain: Chad Bowes