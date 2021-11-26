CB vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Match 18

Chennai Braves will be taking on the Deccan Gladiators in the 18th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 on November 26 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Chennai Braves have performed poorly in the tournament so far, having lost all five of their games and are currently in last place in the standings. They have to up their game in order to make a comeback and will be desperate to win this match.

Meanwhile, the Deccan Gladiators are placed in third spot in the points table and appear to be in decent form. They were defeated by the Bangla Tigers by nine wickets in their previous match and will be looking to make a strong comeback and avenge their loss.

CB vs DG Probable Playing 11 Today

Chennai Braves

Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera, Tion Webster, Khalid Shah, Mark Deyal, Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka (C), Curtis Campher, Nuwan Pradeep, Kevin Koththiigoda

Deccan Gladiators

Wahab Riaz (C), Tom Moores (WK), Tom Banton, Najibullah Zadran, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tymal Mills, Sultan Ahmed

Match Details

Match: Chennai Braves vs Deccan Gladiators, Abu Dhabi T10

Date and Time: November 26, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is generally a balanced one. However, the last four games have seen batters dominate the proceedings. We can expect another run fest in this game.

Today's CB vs DG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Moores: Moores hasn't been very impressive with the bat, but still has the potential to contribute. He has been handy with the gloves behind the wickets having been involved in five dismissals.

Batters

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: Bhanuka has carried on his form from international cricket and has performed brilliantly, scoring runs all round the park. He has scored 162 runs in five matches and is expected to deliver once again.

Tom Banton: Banton has displayed his abilities in recent games by providing quick starts. He played a fine 30-run knock in the previous game and will now look to carry on with that form.

All-rounders

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga has continued his wicket-taking prowess and has been the Gladiators' leading wicket-taker. He has taken eight wickets and will now look to add more to his tally.

Ravi Bopara: Ravi Bopara could be a viable pick in this match. He has 116 runs to his name so far and will aim to score big in this match.

Bowlers

Odean Smith: Odean has bowled well this season, taking five wickets in as many games and also scoring some handy runs down the order. He will look to maintain his current form and play a significant role in this match.

Nuwan Pradeep: Nuwan has only played one game in which he wasn't particularly impressive. However, he is a fine bowler who is expected to make a strong comeback in this match.

Top 5 best players to pick in CB vs DG Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga: 346 points

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: 283 points

Odean Smith: 247 points

Angelo Perera: 237 points

Tom Banton: 181 points

Important stats for CB vs DG Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga: 5 matches, 30 runs, 8 wickets

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: 5 matches, 162 runs

Odean Smith: 5 matches, 60 runs, 5 wickets

Angelo Perera: 5 matches, 132 runs

Tom Banton: 5 matches, 102 runs

CB vs DG Dream11 Prediction Today

CB vs DG Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Moores, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tom Banton, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ravi Bopara, Odean Smith, Nuwan Pradeep, Angelo Perera, Mark Deyal, Andre Russell, Wahab Riaz.

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga, Vice-Captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksa

CB vs DG Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Moores, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tom Banton, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ravi Bopara, Odean Smith, Nuwan Pradeep, Angelo Perera, Khalid Shah, David Wiese, Tymal Mills

Captain: Tom Moores, Vice-Captain: Ravi Bopara.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar