CD vs OTG Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match – December 1st, 2020

Central Districts take on Otago in the seventh match of the Ford Trophy 2020-21 competition.

In their Ford Trophy tournament opener this season, Otago beat Central Districts by six wickets. Central Districtrs scored 183 runs in a game that was shortened to 20 overs. However, Otago managed to overhaul that total with four wickets and ten balls to spare.

The loss meant that Central Districts have now failed to win their last four matches in the Ford Trophy.

Ford Trophy 2020-21: Squads to choose from

Central Districts

Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Liam Dudding, Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance, Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Bayley Wiggins, Ray Toole, George Worker, Christian Leopard.

Otago

Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Jarrod Mckay, Travis Muller, Dale Phillips, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Matt Bacon, Angus McKenzie.

Ford Trophy 2020-21: CD vs OTG Predicted Playing 11s

Central Districts

Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Liam Dudding, Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance, Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Bayley Wiggins, Ray Toole, George Worker.

Otago

Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Jarrod Mckay, Travis Muller, Dale Phillips, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon.

Match Details

Match: Central Districts vs Otago, Match 7

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, New Zealand

Date and time: 1st December 2020; 03:30 AM IST.

Pitch Report

The Ford Trophy pitch in Pukekura Park is definitely a good one to bat on, but there might be something in it for the bowlers, especially at the start of the innings. Batsmen will need time to get their eye in before going for their big shots. The pitch tends to get flatter in the second half of the match, making bowling first a good option for both teams.

CD vs OTG Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Ford Trophy 2020-21

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bayley Wiggins, Hamish Rutherford, Tom Bruce, Ben Smith, Neil Broom, Anaru Kitchen, George Worker, Brad Schmulian, Seth Rance, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon.

Captain: George Worker. Vice-Captain: Tom Bruce.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bayley Wiggins, Mitch Renwick, Hamish Rutherford, Tom Bruce, Ben Smith, Neil Broom, Anaru Kitchen, George Worker, Seth Rance, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon.

Captain: Hamish Rutherford. Vice-Captain: Anaru Kitchen.