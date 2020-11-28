It’s the start of the white-ball domestic season in New Zealand and it kicks off with the 2020-21 season of the Ford Trophy (50-over competition). Central Districts square off against Otago in one of the three opening games of this tournament. The Pukekura Park in New Plymouth is the venue for the game.

Central Districts didn’t have a great season last this around. They won just two out of their 10 games and finished with the wooden spoon in the 2019-20 Ford Trophy. They were, by far, the most disappointing team of the tournament last season. This time around, the Tom Bruce-led side will be hoping for a good start to the new campaign.

On the other hand, last season’s finalists, Otago will be looking to go one better this time around. They fell just two runs short of the title in the 2019-20 Ford Trophy against Auckland. Jacob Duffy and his men will be aiming for a positive and consistent start in this tournament. They are missing a couple of big names to due international and New Zealand ‘A’ commitments.

Squads to choose from

Central Districts: Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Liam Dudding, Joseph Field, Jayden Lennox, Christian Leopard, Seth Rance, Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Ray Toole, Bayley Wiggins, George Worker.

Otago: Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Jarrod McKay, Angus Mckenzie, Travis Muller, Dale Phillips, Mitch Renwick, Hamish Rutherford.

Predicted Playing XIs

Central Districts: George Worker, Bayley Wiggins (wk), Ben Smith, Tom Bruce (c), BD Schmulian, ­ Josh Clarkson, Willem Ludick, Joseph Field, Liam Dudding, Seth Rance, Jayden Lennox

Otago: Mitch Renwick (wk), Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, Neil Broom, Josh Finnie, Dale Phillips, Anaru Kitchen, Matt Bacon, Jacob Duffy (c), Angus Mckenzie,Travis Muller

Match Details

Match: Central Districts vs Otago

Date: November 29th, 2020, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Pitch Report

The Pukekura Park in New Plymouth is a typically good track to bat on. The bounce is even and the batters will most likely be able to play shots on the up. There may be some movement and decent carry for the fast bowlers. A score of around 270-275 could be par on this track.

New Zealand ODD 2020-21 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (CD vs OTG)

Dream11 Team for CD vs OTG - New Zealand ODD.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mitch Renwick, Bayley Wiggins, Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Tom Bruce, Anaru Kitchen, BD Schmulian, George Worker, Jacob Duffy, Matt Bacon, Seth Rance

Captain: George Worker Vice-captain: Hamish Rutherford

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bayley Wiggins, Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, Tom Bruce, Ben Smith, Anaru Kitchen, George Worker, Jacob Duffy, Matt Bacon, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance

Captain: George Worker Vice-captain: Anaru Kitchen