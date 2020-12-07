Central Districts will take on Wellington in Match No. 10 of the Ford Trophy 2020-21.

Central Districts are having a disastrous time in the Ford Trophy. They are winless in this edition of the competition and have lost their last 5 games at the Ford Trophy. In this edition, they lost their first two matches against Otago and were thumped by Wellington in their last match.

Wellington had a tough time in the opening couple of games against Canterbury. But they bounced back to winning ways with a 5-wicket victory over Central Districts in their third match. They have the advantage going into this game.

Squads to choose from:

Central Districts

Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Liam Dudding, Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance, Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Bayley Wiggins, Christian Leopard, George Worker, Ray Toole

Wellington

Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (c), Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns (wk), Peter Younghusband, Iain Mcpeake, Hamish Bennett, Michael Snedden, Ben Snears

Predicted Playing XI

Central Districts

Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Liam Dudding, Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance, Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Bayley Wiggins, Christian Leopard, George Worker

Wellington

Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (c), Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns (wk), Peter Younghusband, Iain Mcpeake, Hamish Bennett, Michael Snedden.

Match Details

Match: Central Districts vs Wellington, Match 10

Venue: Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North

Date and Time: 8th December 2020, 3:30 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at Fitzherbert Park is conducive to batting. Batsmen would want to settle in first and then go for the big shots. A total of 300 is supposed to be a par score at this venue.

CD vs WEL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CD vs WEL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bayley Wiggins, Ben Smith, Jakob Bhula, Christian Leopard, George Worker, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Peter Younghusband, Joey Field, Iain McPeake, Jayden Lennox

Captain: George Worker, Vice-Captain: Michael Bracewell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bayley Wiggins, Ben Smith, Jakob Bhula, Tom Bruce, George Worker, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Peter Younghusband, Joey Field, Iain McPeake, Seth Rancec

Captain: Tom Bruce, Vice-Captain: Ben Smith