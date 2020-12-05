CD vs WEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's New Zealand ODD Match - Dec 6th, 2020

Match 7 of the Ford Trophy 2020-21 has Central Districts taking on Wellington at the Fitzherbert Park on Sunday.

Central Districts have had a woeful start to their campaign, and have suffered two losses on the trot to Otago. Despite having a good batting unit featuring Tom Bruce and George Worker, Central Districts have struggled in the bowling department, which is something that the returning Seth Rance could boost on Sunday.

Similarly, their opponents Wellington have also lost both their games so far. Despite captain Michael Bracewell holding his own in the previous game, the likes of Andrew Fletcher and Jamie Gibson couldn't support him in what was a dismal batting performance against Canterbury.

Nevertheless, Hamish Bennett's return from international duty should bode well for Wellington as they seek an elusive win in the Ford Trophy against the Central Districts.

Both teams have decent rosters, paving the way for an exciting contest in Palmerston North. With both teams looking to get off the mark with a win in this fixture, another cracking game beckons in the Ford Trophy 2020-21.

Squads to choose from

Central Districts

George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce, Ben Schmulian, Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Joey Field, Seth Rance, Jayden Lennox, Ray Toole and Liam Dudding

Wellington

Michael Bracewell, Hamish Bennett, Jakob Bhula, Fraser Colson, Andrew Fletcher, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns, Troy Johnson, Iain McPeake, Bean Sears, Michael Snedden and Peter Younghusband

Predicted Playing 11

Central Districts

George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce, Ben Schmulian, Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Joey Field, Seth Rance, Jayden Lennox and Ray Toole

Wellington

Andrew Fletcher, Lauchie Johns, Jakob Bhula, Michael Bracewell, Troy Johnson, Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Peter Younghusband, Iain McPeake, Michael Snedden and Hamish Bennett

Match Details

Match: Central Districts vs Wellington

Date: 6th December 2020, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North

Pitch Report

Not much is known about the conditions at Palmerston North, but a good batting track can be expected for this game. As is the case with most pitches in New Zealand, the pacers should get some help early on with extra swing and bounce.

The spinners could also play a role with some turn on offer, and they will need to be careful with their lines and lengths. Both teams would love to bat first and make the most of the batting conditions on offer, with 270 being a competitive total at this venue.

CD vs WEL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CD vs WEL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Wiggins, C Leopard, T Bruce, F Colson, J Bhula, M Bracewell, G Worker, J Field, I McPeake, S Rance and H Bennett

Captain: Tom Bruce, Vice-Captain: G Worker

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Johns, C Leopard, T Bruce, F Colson, A Fletcher, M Bracewell, G Worker, J Field, M Snedden, S Rance and H Bennett

Captain: M Bracewell, Vice-Captain: H Bennett