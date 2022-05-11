CDC vs PSSC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T20 Festival 2022, Match 13

The Caldrac Club (CDC) will take on the Prisons Sports Club (PSSC) in the 13th match of the Trinidad T20 Festival 2022 at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Trinidad, on Wednesday, 11 May.

Both teams will be eager to start their Trinidad T20 Festival 2022 campaigns on a winning note today.

CDC vs PSSC Probable Playing 11 today

Caldrac Club: David Williams Jr (wk), Hynsley Sutherland, Varinda Maharaj, Abraham Richards, Gabriel Blackwell, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Nathaniel McDavid, Negus Carthy, Jevon George, Anthony Marchan, Alvin Sonny Jr.

Prisons Sports Club: Akiel Clarke (wk), Neal Samaroo, Tishan Ramroop, Zackery Ragoonath, Calvin Williams, Vikash Rampersad, Jerve Cummings, Quane Ragoonanan, Pravesh Sinnanan, Christian Ramroop, Brandon Sooklal.

Match Details

CDC vs PSSC, 13th Match, Trinidad T20 Festival 2022

Date & Time: May 11th 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Centre in Couva, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Trinidad, is likely to be a good one to bat on. The batters will be able to play shots on the up, with the ball expected to come nicely on to the bat. A high-scoring game could well be on the cards today.

Today’s CDC vs PSSC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

David Williams Jr. can chip in with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Tishan Ramroop is one of PSSC's premier batters who can play a big knock at the top of the order.

All-rounder

Gabriel Blackwell can make a huge impact with both the bat and ball. He is a key player for CDC.

Bowler

Jevon George has a knack for producing some economical spells in addition to taking wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in CDC vs PSSC Dream11 Prediction Team

Gabriel Blackwell (CDC)

Vikash Rampersad (PSSC)

Avinash Mahabirsingh (CDC)

Jevon George (CDC)

Zackery Ragoonath (PSSC)

CDC vs PSSC Dream11 Prediction (Trinidad T20 Festival 2022)

Dream11 Team for Caldrac Club vs Prisons Sports Club - Trinidad T20 Festival 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: David Williams Jr, Hynsley Sutherland, Neal Samaroo, Tishan Ramroop, Zackery Ragoonath, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Gabriel Blackwell, Vikash Rampersad, Negus Carthy, Jevon George, Quane Ragoonanan.

Captain: Gabriel Blackwell. Vice-captain: Vikash Rampersad.

Dream11 Team for Caldrac Club vs Prisons Sports Club - Trinidad T20 Festival 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: David Williams Jr, Varinda Maharaj, Tishan Ramroop, Zackery Ragoonath, Calvin Williams, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Gabriel Blackwell, Vikash Rampersad, Jevon George, Quane Ragoonanan, Pravesh Sinnanan.

Captain: Avinash Mahabirsingh. Vice-captain: Tishan Ramroop.

Edited by Samya Majumdar