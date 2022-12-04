CDL vs MHC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Match 20

Chhindwara Lions (CDL) will lock horns with MH Club (MHC) in the 20th game of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League on Sunday at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at CDL vs MHC Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, pitch report, and more.

The Lions are winless in four games, while MH Club have won two of their last four matches. The Lions will look to win the game, but MH Club are a better team and expected to prevail.

CDL vs MHC Match Details

The 20th game of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League will be played on December 4 at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur at 2:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CDL vs MHC, Match 20

Date and Time: December 4, 2022; 2:30 pm IST

Venue: Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur

Pitch Report

The Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur has a bowling surface. As the pitch will be fresh, expect some early wickets from the pacers. Both teams could prefer to chase. The last game here between Sri Ram Club and Gymkhana Club saw 152 runs scored for the loss of 20 wickets.

CDL vs MHC Form Guide

CDL - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

MHC - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

CDL vs MHC Probable Playing XIs

CDL

No major injury updates

Aman Saxena (C), Sabhyansh Pachauri, Ayush Tyagi, Aditya Kumar, Nitin Kumar, Saeed Gaur, Pankaj Kumar (wk), Ashu Kashyap, Harendra Kumar, Nikhil Sharma, Samad Azeem

MHC

No major injury updates

Sahil Khan (C), Amber Sharma, Ajay Mishra, Aditya Mishra, Piyush Kushwaha, Parush Mandal, Yash Pandey, Harshit Mali, Nare Sahil Lodhi (wk), Mangesh Yadav, Aashu Yadav

CDL vs MHC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Nare Lodhi

Lodhi is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. A Chaudhari is another good pick.

Batters

A Saxena

S Pachauri and A Saxena are the two best batter picks. A Mishra has performed well in the last few games, so he's another good pick.

All-rounders

M Yadav

A Tyagi and M Yadav are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Sharma is another good pick.

Bowlers

N Kumar

The top bowler picks are H Mali and N Kumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. N Sharma is another good pick.

CDL vs MHC match captain and vice-captain choices

M Yadav

Yadav bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy otpion. He could be made the universal captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 239 runs and taken four wickets in the last four games.

A Saxena

As the pitch looks decent, you could make A Saxena the captain of the grand league teams, as he bowls at the death and is in top form. He has scored 51 runs and taken five wickets in the last four games.

Five Must-Picks for CDL vs MHC, Match 20

A Saxena

M Yadav

H Mali

A Tyagi

A Sharma

Chhindwara Lions vs MH Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Chhindwara Lions vs MH Club Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Nare Lodhi

Batters: A Mishra, A Saxena, S Pachauri

All-rounders: A Tyagi, M Yadav, A Sharma

Bowlers: N Kumar, N Sharma, H Mali, A Mishra

Chhindwara Lions vs MH Club Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Nare Lodhi

Batters: A Mishra, A Saxena, S Pachauri

All-rounders: A Tyagi, M Yadav, A Sharma, P Mandal

Bowlers: N Kumar, H Mali, A Mishra

