CDL vs SDF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Match 13

The Chhindwara Lions (CDL) will lock horns with the Samdariya Fighters (SDF) in the 13th match of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur on Thursday, December 1. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at CDL vs SDF Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports, best player picks and more.

The Chhindwara Lions have lost both of their last two matches and will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament. The Samdariya Fighters, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches.

The Chhindwara Lions will give it their all to win the match, but the Samdariya Fighters are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CDL vs SDF Match Details

The 13th match of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League will be played on December 1 at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur. The game is set to take place at 9.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CDL vs SDF, Match 13

Date and Time: December 01, 2022, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur

Pitch Report

The Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur has a bowling surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect some early wickets from the pacers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this ground.

The last match played on this pitch was between Sri Ram Club and MP Sports, where a total of 280 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

CDL vs SDF Form Guide

CDL - Won 2 of their last 2 matches

SDF - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

CDL vs SDF Probable Playing XI

CDL Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Anuj Chaudhari (wk), Aditya Kumar, Aman Saxena, Sabhyansh Pachauri, Harendra Kumar, Ashu Kashyap, Ayush Tyagi, Pratik Gupta, Nikhil Sharma, Habeeb Usmani, and Saeed Gaur.

SDF Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Chirag Tak (wk), Sagar Yadav, Shashwat Bhadauria, Nikhil Rajput, Anurag Malvia, Aryan Deshmukh, Ayush Mankar, Harshit Parsai, Pulkit Girl, Ayan Sreeraj, and Chiranjeev Walia.

CDL vs SDF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

C Tak

C Tak is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. A Chaudhari is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Kumar

S Bhadauria and A Kumar are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Dubey has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

A Mankar

A Tyagi and A Mankar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Deshmukh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Kumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Girl and N Kumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Sharma is another good pick for today's match.

CDL vs SDF match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kumar

A Kumar will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already smashed 11 runs and scalped four wickets in the last two matches.

A Mankar

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make A Mankar the captain of the grand league teams as he will bowl in the death overs and is in top-notch form. He has already smashed 9 runs and picked up six wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for CDL vs SDF, Match 13

A Mankar

A Kumar

A Deshmukh

P Girl

Atharv

Chhindwara Lions vs Samdariya Fighters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Chhindwara Lions vs Samdariya Fighters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: C Tak

Batters: A Kumar, A Saxena, A Dubey, S Bhadauria

All-rounders: A Tyagi, A Malvia, A Deshmukh

Bowlers: N Kumar, N Sharma, C Walia

Chhindwara Lions vs Samdariya Fighters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: C Tak

Batters: A Kumar, Atharv, A Dubey

All-rounders: A Tyagi, A Mankar, A Kashyap, A Deshmukh

Bowlers: N Kumar, H Parsai, P Girl

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : 0 votes