CDL vs SRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Match 24

The Chhindwara Lions will take on Sri Ram Club (CDL vs SRC) in the 24th match of the Jabalpur T20 Premiere League on Tuesday, December 6. The Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur will host this contest. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CDL vs SRC Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Chhindwara Lions have lost as many as five matches and are languishing at the bottom of the points table in this year's Jabalpur T20 Premiere League. They suffered a comprehensive defeat at the hands of MH Club by nine wickets and will be desperate to bounce back in this game.

Sri Ram Club, on the other hand, have won three out of their five matches and are fourth in the points table. They won their last match against Gymkhana Club by 38 runs and will look to continue their winning momentum against the Lions.

CDL vs SRC Match Details

The 24th match of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League will be played on Dec. 6 at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur. The match is set to take place at 1:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Chhindwara Lions vs Sri Ram Club, Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Match 24.

Date and Time: December 6, 2022, Tuesday, 1:30 pm IST.

Venue: Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur.

CDL vs SRC Pitch Report

The track at the Ranital Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Four out of the five matches here have been won by the teams batting first, so putting runs on the board should be the way forward for the team winning the toss.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 4.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 1.

Average first innings score: 160.

Average second innings score: 140.

CDL vs SRC Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Chhindwara Lions: L L L.

Sri Ram Club: W W W.

CDL vs SRC probable playing 11s for today’s match

CDL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Chhindwara Lions as they look to get back to winning ways in this match.

CDL Probable Playing 11

Anuj Chaudhari, Aditya Kumar, Aman Saxena, Sabhyansh Pachauri, Ashu Kashyap, Ayush Tyagi, Pratik Gupta, Samad Azeem, Habeeb Usmani, Saeed Gaur, Vishal Singh.

SRC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Sri Ram Club as they look to secure their fourth win in a row.

SRC Probable Playing 11

Akshay Kumar, Om Rai (wk), Mahindra Rajput, Shakti Soni, Avishkar Parihar (C), Vinod Ahriwar, Kamlesh Saiyam, Sarthak Jain, Rahul Patel, Sahil Patel, Sulabh Haladkar.

CDL vs SRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Om Rai (Five matches, eight runs, Strike Rate: 40.00)

Om Rai has failed to make a big impression in the tournament so far, but will be looking to change things around on Tuesday. His stats don't make for pretty reading as he has scored only eight runs in five matches at a dismal strike rate of 40.00.

Top Batter pick

Sabhyansh Pachauri (Five matches, 88 runs and one wicket, Strike Rate: 93.62 and Economy Rate: 7.56)

Though placed in the batters section, Sabhyansh Pachauri is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points in both the batting and bowling departments. He has scored 88 runs at a strike rate of 93.62 in five matches in this year's Jabalpur T20 Premiere League, while also scalping one wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

Ayush Tyagi (Five matches, 105 runs and one wicket, Strike Rate: 77.78, Economy Rate: 9.27)

Ayush Tyagi is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs. Additionally, his attacking batting style makes him an excellent choice for your CDL vs SRC Dream11 Fantasy team. He has picked up one wicket while scoring 105 runs in five matches.

Top Bowler pick

Sulabh Haladkar (Five matches, two wickets and 101 runs, Economy Rate: 5.20 and Strike Rate: 114.77)

Sulabh Haladkar is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team considering his recent form. He has scalped two wickets in five matches at a fantastic economy rate of 5.20. Additionally, despite being listed as a bowler, he has also scored 101 runs at a strike rate of 114.77.

CDL vs SRC match captain and vice-captain choices

Sulabh Haladkar

Sulabh Haladkar is an unquestionable choice for the captaincy. He has picked up two wickets while scoring 101 runs in five matches and has been one of his team's best performers.

Sabhyansh Pachauri

Sabhyansh Pachauri's ability to contribute points from both ends makes him a lock pick for your fantasy team's captaincy or vice-captaincy in this game. He has scored 88 runs at a strike rate of 93.62 in five matches, while also picking up one wicket.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CDL vs SRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Piyush Patel: 13 runs and seven wickets in five matches.

Aman Saxena: 59 runs and five wickets in five matches.

Vinod Ahriwar: 13 runs and seven wickets in two matches.

Sulabh Haladkar: 101 runs and two wickets in five matches.

Kamlesh Saiyam: 130 runs in five matches.

CDL vs SRC match expert tips

Piyush Patel has looked promising with the ball and will be given the responsibility of picking a few crucial wickets on Tuesday. He could bring you plenty of points in this match.

CDL vs SRC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Head to Head League

Chhindwara Lions vs Sri Ram Club Dream11 Prediction - Jabalpur T20 Premier League

Chhindwara Lions vs Sri Ram Club Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Om Rai.

Batters: Sabhyansh Pachauri, Vinod Ahriwar, Aman Saxena, Akshay Kumar.

All-rounders: Ashu Kashyap, Kamlesh Saiyam, Ayush Tyagi.

Bowlers: Piyush Patel, Sulabh Haladkar, Nitin Kumar.

CDL vs SRC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Grand League

Chhindwara Lions vs Sri Ram Club Dream11 Prediction - Jabalpur T20 Premier League

Chhindwara Lions vs Sri Ram Club Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Anuj Chaudhari.

Batters: Vinod Ahriwar, Aman Saxena, Sabhyansh Pachauri.

All-rounders: Ashu Kashyap, Kamlesh Saiyam, Ayush Tyagi.

Bowlers: Mukesh Parte, Sulabh Haladkar, Nitin Kumar, Piyush Patel.

