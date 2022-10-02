CDS vs GRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECT10 Spain 2022 Match 9

Costa Del Sol (CDS) will take on Gracia (GRA) in the ninth game of the ECT10 Spain at the Cartama Oval, Cartama on Sunday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CDS vs GRA Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Costa Del Sol have played three games, winning one and losing two. This will be their third game of the day. They will need to win at least two of their remaining three games to qualify for the final. Meanwhile, Gracia have been in superb form. They have won all three games and seem to be the team to beat in their group.

CDS vs GRA, Match Details

The ninth game of the ECT10 Spain between Costa Del Sol and Gracia will be played on October 2 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama at 9 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CDS vs GRA

Date & Time: October 2, 2022; 9 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently, and more of the same can be expected here. Thus, another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

Matches won by team batting first (in this group): 3

Matches won by team bowling first (in this group): 2

Average first innings score (in this group): 118

Average second innings score (in this group): 88

CDS vs GRA Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Costa Del Sol: W, L, L

Gracia: W, W, W

CDS vs GRA Probable Playing XIS today

Costa Del Sol Team News

No major injury concerns

Costa Del Sol Probable Playing XI

Lee Rimmer, Richard Lake, Andrew Comb (c & wk), Nushan Alwis, Jaime Riley, Atoloye Adetayo, Richard Hatchman, Chris Batten, Azard Thajudeen, Richard Cunningham, Bruce Reynolds

Gracia Team News

No major injury concerns

Gracia Probable Playing XI

Kuldeep Lal (wk), Heera Mahey (c), Manish Manwani, Mukhtiar Singh, Ishan Patel, Rohit Rattu, Trilochan Singh, Sahil, Sharul Chauhan, Amol Rathod, Kulwant Thakur

Today’s CDS vs GRA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kuldeep Lal (3 matches, 178 runs)

Lal is in incredible form with the bat. He has amassed 178 runs in three innings and has been dismissed just once. He has a strike rate of 222.50 and has smashed 16 sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Lee Rimmer (3 matches, 102 runs)

Rimmer has been in top form with the bat. He has aggregated 102 runs in three innings and striking at 188.89. He has hit 16 fours and three sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Heera Mahey (3 matches, 34 runs, 1 wicket)

Mahey can contribute nicely with both bat and ball. He has made 34 runs at a strike rate of 141.67. He has chipped in with one wicket as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Richard Hatchman (2 matches, 2 wickets)

Hatchman has been in good form with the ball. He has picked up a couple of wickets in as many games.

CDS vs GRA match captain and vice-captain choices

Ishan Patel (3 matches, 36 runs, 8 wickets)

Patel has batted just once and scored 36 off 20 balls in a knock that comprised three sixes and a four. He has also returned eight scalps and has a bowling strike rate of 4.50.

Mukhtiar Singh (3 matches, 78 runs, 1 wicket)

Singh has been effective with both bat and ball. He has scored 78 runs while striking at 200. He also has one wicket and an economy of 7.50.

Five Must-picks with player stats for CDS vs GRA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Kuldeep Lal 178 runs in 3 matches Ishan Patel 36 runs & 8 wickets in 3 matches Mukhtiar Singh 78 runs & 1 wicket in 3 matches Lee Rimmer 102 runs in 3 matches Richard Hatchman 2 wickets in 2 matches

CDS vs GRA match expert tips

Gracia are in fabulous form, si picking six or seven of their players could prove to be crucial. Moreover, their all-rounders and big-hitters like Kuldeep Lal, Mukhtiar Singh, Ishan Patel and Heera Mahey could be the top captaincy contenders.

CDS vs GRA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Costa Del Sol vs Gracia - ECT10 Spain 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Kuldeep Lal

Batters: Kulwant Thakur, Lee Rimmer, Richard Lake

All-rounders: Mukhtiar Singh, Ishan Patel, Heera Mahey, Jaime Riley

Bowlers: Richard Hatchman, Manish Manwani, Trilochan Singh

CDS vs GRA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Costa Del Sol vs Gracia - ECT10 Spain 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Kuldeep Lal, Andrew Comb

Batters: Kulwant Thakur, Lee Rimmer, Richard Lake

All-rounders: Mukhtiar Singh, Ishan Patel, Heera Mahey

Bowlers: Richard Hatchman, Manish Manwani, Chris Batten

