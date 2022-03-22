CDS vs GRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartama 2022, Match 7 and 8

Costa Del Sol will take on Granada CC in the seventh and eighth matches of the ECS T10 Cartama 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday.

Costa Del Sol have been in incredible form so far. They've played two matches and have won on both occasions. They are on top of the table as things stand.

Meanwhile, Granada have won only one of their two matches so far and are in third position.

CDS vs GRD Probable Playing 11 Today

CDS XI

Avinash Pai, Andrew James (C) (wk), Sameer Nayak, Kenroy Nestor, Sam Houghton, Samarth Bodha, Ian Higgins, Michael Kelly, Abu Uddin, Maanav Nayak, Bruce Reynolds

GRD XI

Joe Whitehead, Philip Townsend, James Davies, Adrian Riley (C), Richard Abbott, Gerry O’Brien (wk), Gary Randall, Chris Brown, Paul Fletcher, Vivian Kingma, Jamshaid Ur Rehman

Match Details

CDS vs GRD, ECS T10 Cartama 2022, Match 7 and 8

Date and Time: March 22, 2022, 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well.

Spinners could prove to be important in the middle overs.

Today’s CDS vs GRD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Cromb is a crucial player for Costa Del Sol and it will be worth keeping an eye out for him. He will be a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

J Whitehead has done a great job for Granada CC. He has scored 64 runs in the tournament so far and will be eying another big knock.

All-rounders

B Avinash Pai is a brilliant all-rounder who has been consistent lately. He has scored 58 runs and has picked up a wicket. He can also prove to be an exciting captaincy choice for your CDS vs GRD Dream11 fantasy team.

S Nayak is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has smacked 54 runs and has also taken two wickets.

Bowlers

S Bodha will lead the bowling attack for Costa Del Sol and he has done well in the shorter formats of the game.

Top 5 best players to pick in CDS vs GRD Dream11 prediction team

S Nayak (CDS) – 170 points

B Avinash Pai (CDS) – 164 points

J Davies (GRD) – 159 points

J Whitehead (GRD) – 104 points

S Bodha (CDS) – 100 points

Important stats for CDS vs GRD Dream11 prediction team

S Nayak: 54 runs and 2 wickets

B Avinash Pai: 58 runs and 1 wicket

J Davies: 56 runs and 2 wickets

J Whitehead: 64 runs

CDS vs GRD Dream11 Prediction Today

CDS vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Cromb, J Whitehead, P Townsend, K Nestor, S Nayak, B Avinash Pai, J Davies, I Higgins, S Bodha, J Ur Rehman, V Kingma

Captain: B Avinash Pai, Vice-Captain: S Nayak

CDS vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Cromb, J Whitehead, P Townsend, K Nestor, S Nayak, B Avinash Pai, J Davies, M Nayak, S Bodha, J Ur Rehman, V Kingma

Captain: J Davies, Vice-Captain: J Whitehead.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar