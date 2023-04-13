CDS vs IDK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for NSK Trophy State T20 Championship, 1st Quarter Final

The 1st quarter-final match of the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship will see the Combined Districts (CDS) squaring off against DCA Idukki (IDK) at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba on Thursday (April 13).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CDS vs IDK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Combined Districts have won three of their last four matches of the tournament. DCA Idukki, too, have won three of their last four matches. Combined Districts will give it their all to win the match, but DCA Idukki are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CDS vs IDK Match Details

The 1st quarter-final match of the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship will be played on April 13 at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CDS vs IDK, 1st Quarter Final

Date and Time: April 13, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between DCA Kottayam and DCA Idukki, where a total of 317 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

CDS vs IDK Form Guide

CDS - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

IDK - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

CDS vs IDK Probable Playing XI

CDS Playing XI

No injury updates

Appu Prakash, Vinoop Manoharan (c), K Sreenath (wk), Mohammed Enaan, Neel Sunny, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Shahid Chovvakkaran, Vinod Kumar-I, Govind Dev Pai, S Sivaraj, CS Sooraj

IDK Playing XI

No injury updates

Anand Suresh (wk), Vishnu N Babu, Sachin Baby, Sanju Sanjeev, Akhil Scaria (c), Anandhu Prasad, Albin Alias, Siva Subash, Febin Albert, M Sebastin, Vishnu Viswam

CDS vs IDK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Sreenath

K Sreenath is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Suresh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

V N Babu

N Sunny and V N Babu are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Sanjeev played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Baby

S Baby and A Scaria are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. V Manoharan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

V Kumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V A Suresh and V Kumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. F Albert is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CDS vs IDK match captain and vice-captain choices

S Baby

S Baby will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 193 runs and taken three wickets in the last three matches.

V Kumar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Kumar the captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 54 runs and taken eight wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for CDS vs IDK, 1st Quarter Final

S Baby

A Scaria

V Kumar

V N Babu

V A Suresh

Combined Districts vs DCA Idukki Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Combined Districts vs DCA Idukki Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Sreenath

Batters: S Sanjeev, V N Babu, N Sunny

All-rounders: S Baby, A Scaria, M Enaan, V Manoharan

Bowlers: V A Suresh, F Albert, V Kumar

Combined Districts vs DCA Idukki Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Sreenath

Batters: S Sanjeev, V N Babu, N Sunny

All-rounders: S Baby, A Scaria, M Enaan, V Manoharan

Bowlers: V A Suresh, S Chovvakkaran, V Kumar

