CDS vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartama 2022, Match 3 and 4

Costa Del Sol will take on Malaga CC in the third and fourth matches of the ECS T10 Cartama 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday.

This will be the first match of the competition for both sides and they'd want to take some time to get acclimatized to the conditions before playing a brand of aggressive cricket.

Both Costa Del Sol and Malaga CC have a strong blend of youth as well as experience and they’ll be hoping to go the distance in this competition.

Kenroy Nestor, Balaji Avinash Pai, Louis Bruce will be the key players for Costa Del Sol while Zarar Tarar, Syed Qalab, Syed Ali Zain and Awais Ahmed are expected to be vital for Malaga.

CDS vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

CDS XI

Sam Houghton, Andrew Comb, Kenroy Nestor, Louis Bruce, Balaji Avinash Pai, Adetayo Atoloye, Sameer Nayak, Shafeer Mohammad, Maanav Nayak, Michael Kelly

MAL XI

Syed Qalab, Riaz Butt, Zarar Tarar, Nadeem-Hussain, Awais Ahmed, Asif Tarar, Waqas Ahmed, Muhammad Mohsin, Ehtesham Rasheed, Syed Ali Zain, Ahmed Mumtaz

Match Details

CDS vs MAL, ECS T10 Cartama 2022, Match 3 and 4

Date and Time: March 21, 2022, 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well.

Spinners could prove to be important in the middle overs.

Today's CDS vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Houghton is a crucial player for Costa Del Sol and it will be worth keeping an eye out for him. He will be a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

K Nestor is outstanding in the T10 format of the game. He has scored 239 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 140.

N Hussain is a middle-order batter who excels in hitting long sixes. He has scored 145 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of over 146.

All-rounders

B Avinash Pai is a brilliant all-rounder who has been consistent lately. He has scored 334 runs in just nine matches and has also taken ten wickets. He can also prove to be an exciting captaincy choice for your CDS vs MAL Dream11 fantasy team.

S Nayak is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has smacked 165 runs in ten matches and is also a handy wicket-taker.

Bowlers

M Nayak will lead the bowling attack for Costa Del Sol and he has done well in the shorter formats of the game.

Top 5 best players to pick in CDS vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

B Avinash Pai (CDS)

S Nayak (CDS)

K Nestor (CDS)

N Hussain (MAL)

W Ahmed (MAL)

Important stats for CDS vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

B Avinash Pai: 334 runs and 10 wickets in 9 matches

S Nayak: 165 runs and 4 wickets in 10 matches

K Nestor: 239 runs 9 matches

N Hussain: 145 runs in 8 matches

W Ahmed: 246 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches

CDS vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today

CDS vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Houghton, K Nestor, N Hussain, Z Tarar, B Avinash Pai, L Bruce, S Nayak, W Ahmed, M Nayak, S Bodha, S Ali Zain

Captain: B Avinash Pai, Vice-Captain: S Nayak

CDS vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Houghton, K Nestor, S Qalab, Z Tarar, B Avinash Pai, L Bruce, S Nayak, W Ahmed, M Kelly, S Bodha, S Ali Zain

Captain: K Nestor, Vice-Captain: L Bruce.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar