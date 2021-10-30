CDS vs PIC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Spanish Championship Weekend T10 match - October 30th, 2021

Costa Del Sol will take on Pak I Care in the Match of the Spanish Championship Weekend T10 at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante, Spain on Saturday.

Costa Del Sol are pretty new to the European Cricket Series and will take some time to settle down playing competitive cricket. They have a mixture of young and experienced players on their side and would love to make amends from the first game.

Pak I Care won the European Cricket Series Barcelona, November 2020, having defeated Catalunya in the grand finale by eight wickets. They have some strong performers on their side and would love to continue the same dominance in this tournament as well.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the CDS vs PIC contest.

#3 Muhammad Ihsan

Muhammad Ihsan was the overall leading run-scorer of ECS Barcelona, November 2020 with 376 runs in just nine innings. He struck the ball at a whopping strike rate of 264 with the highest individual score of 71*.

The onus will be on the top-order batter to score runs in bulk for his side in the upcoming edition of the Spanish Championship Weekend T10.

#2 Sikandar Ali

Sikandar Ali could be one of the most important bowlers for Pak I Care going into this encounter. He picked up 13 wickets in just nine matches for Pak I Care in the 2020 edition of the ECS T10 Barcelona.

The experienced bowler will have to provide his side with an early breakthrough in their upcoming fixture.

#1 Atif Muhammad

Atif Muhammad picked up 13 wickets in 10 matches for Pak I Care at the ECS T10 Barcelona, November 2020. He will be leading the bowling attack for the PIC and can be trusted to multiply your fantasy points.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar