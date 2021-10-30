CDS vs PIC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Spanish Championship Weekend 2021, Match 2

Costa del Sol will take on Pak I Care in the second match of the ECS Spanish Championship Weekend 2021 at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante on Saturday.

Costa del Sol are new to the ECS T10 circuit. This is a great opportunity for them to build some experience and prove their worth with some fine cricket. Pak I Care, meanwhile, finished as the champions of ECS Barcelona in 2020.

In the final, they got the better of Catalunya CC by eight wickets. They are thus the favorites to win this match.

CDS vs PIC Probable Playing 11 Today

CDS XI

Andrew Cromb, Balaji Pai, Lorne Burns, Egan Dantis, Richard Lake, Kenroy Nestor, Paul Edgeller, Lee Rimmer, Sameer Nayak, Ian Higgins, Ric Hatchman

PIC XI

Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Babar, Asad Abbas, Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Afzaal, Sheroz Ahmed, Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Kamran, Adeel Shafqat, Atif Muhammad, Moazzam Rafique

Match Details

CDS vs PIC, ECS Spanish Championship Weekend 2021, Match 2

Date and Time: 30th October, 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

Pitch Report

The track has changed since the first few games and has become more favorable for the bowlers. On Thursday they executed their plans well and managed to keep a check on the flow of runs. That could prove to be the case in this game as well.

Today’s CDS vs PIC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Ihsan could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs. Ihsan was the leading scorer in ECS Barcelona 2020 with 376 runs at an average of 75.2 and a strike rate of 264.78.

Batters

B A Pai comes with plenty of reputation for Costa del Sol. He has represented Gibraltar in nine T20Is. Pai has amassed 334 runs at an average of 41.75 and has also picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 5.45.

All-rounders

S Ali is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He was very impressive in ECS Barcelona 2020. Ali had picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.07 and had also scored 129 runs at a strike rate of 239.62.

Kenroy Nestor has also represented his country Gibraltar in 13 T20Is. He has scored 94 runs and picked up eight wickets.

Bowlers

A Muhammad will be expected to lead the line with the ball for Pak I Care.

Top 5 best players to pick in CDS vs PIC Dream11 prediction team

B A Pai (CDS)

M Ihsan (PIC)

K Nestor (CDS)

S Ali (PIC)

M Kamran (PIC)

Important stats for CDS vs PIC Dream11 prediction team

B A Pai: 334 runs and 10 wickets in T20Is

K Nestor: 94 runs and 8 wickets in T20Is

M Ihsan: 376 runs in ECS Barcelona 2020

S Ali: 127 runs and 13 wickets in ECS Barcelona 2020

M Kamran: 191 runs and 6 wickets in ECS Barcelona 2020

CDS vs PIC Dream11 Prediction Today

CDS vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Ihsan, L Burns, M Babar, B A Pai, S Ali, S Ahmed, M Kamran, K Nestor, M Nayak, A Shafqat, A Muhammad

Captain: B A Pai, Vice-Captain: S Ali

CDS vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Ihsan, L Burns, M Babar, B A Pai, S Ali, M Kamran, K Nestor, M Nayak, A Shafqat, A Muhammad, M Nayak

Captain: S Ali, Vice-Captain: M Kamran

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee