CDS vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Spanish Championship Weekend 2021, Match 4

Costa Del Sol CC will take on Sporting Alfas in the fourth match of the Spanish Championship Weekend on October 30th at Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Spain.

Costa Del Sol will feature in their first-ever T10 league. They recently won the Southern Region T20 League 2021 and will be confident coming into this fixture.

Sporting Alfas have been brilliant in the ECS T10 Alfas Del Pi. They have won their last four matches and will now be looking forward to maintaining their winning momentum.

CDS vs SPA Probable Playing 11 Today

Costa Del Sol

Balaji Pai, Andrew Cromb (WK), Richard Hatchman (C), Lorne Burns, Lee Rimmer, Kenroy Nester, Paul Edgeller, Egan Dantis, Richard Lake, Sameer Nayak, Maanav Nayak

Sporting Alfas

Antonio Brown, Jack Perman (WK), Jamie Roper, Ahmad Jamshaid, Paul Quinlan, Waqar Ashraf, Tyler Hogan, Imran Muhammad, Chris Munoz-Mills (C), Jake Sunderland, Darren Walker

Match Details

Match: CDS vs SPA, Spanish Championship Weekend

Date and Time: 30th October at 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Spain

Pitch Report

The Sporting Alfas Cricket Club's surface is ideal for batting. It provides a great deal of assistance to the batters. The average first-inning score at this venue is 104 runs and teams will look to bat first and set a defendable total.

Today’s CDS vs SPA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rhys Fowler: Rhys is a good option for the wicket-keeper position. He has the ability to hit big shots while also contributing behind the stumps.

Batters

Balaji Pai: Balaji is a consistent batter and has the potential to score huge runs. He can prove to be crucial in today’s game.

Jack Perman: Jack has been a reliable batter for the Alfas. He has scored good runs in the ECS T10 leagues and is expected to continue his form.

All-rounders

Waqar Ashraf: Waqar is an outstanding bowling all-rounder for the Alfas. He has bowled decently in the ECS and can also score good runs with the bat.

Kenroy Nestor: Kenroy is a safe choice in the all-rounder department. He can play decent strokes and can also contribute with the ball.

Bowlers

Sameer Nayak: Sameer will be a key bowler for Costa. His subtle variations can prove to be effective in death overs.

Jake Sunderland: Jake will lead the bowling for the Alfas. He has the ability to contain the batters and pick up vital wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in CDS vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

Balaji Pai (CDS)

Jack Perman (SPA)

Waqar Ashraf (SPA)

Kenroy Nestor (CDS)

Jake Sunderland (SPA)

Important stats for CDS vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

Both teams haven't played a match yet.

CDS vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Today

CDS vs SPA Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rhys Fowler, Balaji Pai, Jack Perman, Lorne Burns, Kenroy Nestor, Waqar Ashraf, Antonio Brown, Imran Muhammad, Darren Walker, Jake Sunderland, Sameer Nayak

Captain: Waqar Ashraf Vice-Captain: Kenroy Nestor

CDS vs SPA Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rhys Fowler, Balaji Pai, Jack Perman, Chris Munoz-Mills, Kenroy Nestor, Waqar Ashraf, Paul Edgeller, Ric Hatchman, Jake Sunderland, Paul Quinlan, Sameer Nayak

Captain: Balaji Pai Vice-Captain: Jack Perman

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee