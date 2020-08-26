CEC vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - Aug 26th, 2020

The first ECS T10 Cyprus game of the day pits Nicosia Tigers against Cyprus Eagles in what promises to be an exciting contest at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

Both the Tigers and Eagles have done well in this competition, having garnered a couple of wins to their names. While the Eagles did lose their previous game in the ECS against Riyaan CC, the Tigers are yet to be beaten in the competition and are touted as the favourites to win it all.

Although the odds are heavily stacked against them ahead of this encounter, the Eagles would want to get back to winning ways at the expense of the Tigers. With both sides looking for two valuable points on Wednesday, we should be in for a good bout of T10 cricket in the ECS.

Squads to choose from:

Cyprus Eagles

Yasir Khan, R. Kumar, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, F. Rodro, M. Gunasekara,Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abid Ali, Rashidul Hasan, Iftekar Jaman, Habibur Rahman, Roman Mazumder, Abdul Manan, Aizaz Jameel, Kazi Saiful, Jahid Hassan,Sakhawat Hossain, Umer Waheed, Qasim Anwar, P. Suranga, Amir Sohail, Abdul Mobeen, M. Noman and B. Hussain.

Nicosia Tigers

Yasir Khan, R. Kumar, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, F. Rodro, M. Gunasekara,Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abid Ali, Rashidul Hasan, Iftekar Jaman, Habibur Rahman, Roman Mazumder, Abdul Manan, Aizaz Jameel, Kazi Saiful, Jahid Hassan,Sakhawat Hossain, Umer Waheed, Qasim Anwar, P. Suranga, Amir Sohail, Abdul Mobeen, M. Noman and B. Hussain.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs:

Cyprus Eagles

S Angarekkala, S Mohammad, M Ranimekala, T Alluri, J Singh, M Khan, Z Sarwar, R Poluri, M Alanki, G Singh and K Singh.

Nicosia Tigers

R Mazumder, M Gunasekara, P Suranga, I Jaman, R Hasan, A Ali, A Hossain, F Mia, H Rahman, S Hassan and R Kumar.

Match Details:

Match: Cyprus Eagles vs Nicosia Tigers.

Date: 26th August 2020, at 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Pitch Report:

A good batting track awaits the two ECS sides, with no respite likely to be in store for the bowlers. The batsmen have made good use of the batting-friendly conditions in the ECS, with scores of 100 being notched up at an alarming rate. It shouldn't come as a surprise if either side were to prefer batting first as the conditions are not likely to change much during the game

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions:

CEC vs NCT Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Mohammad, M Khan, R Mazumder, Z Sarwar, S Ul Hassan, G Singh, M Gunasekara, R Poluri, H Rahman, K Singh and R Kumar.

Captain: Z Sarwar, Vice-Captain: M Gunasekara.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Angarekkala, M Khan, R Mazumder, Z Sarwar, S Ul Hassan, G Singh, M Gunasekara, M Alanki, H Rahman, K Singh and R Kumar.

Captain: G Singh, Vice-Captain: M Khan.