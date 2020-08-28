CEC vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - Aug 29th, 2020

Match 17 of the ECS T10 Cyprus League 2020 sees the Cyprus Eagles and the Nicosia Tigers facing off against one another in Limassol.

Both teams are already assured of a top-four finish with the pair winning four games each. Despite being touted as heavy favourites at the start of the tournament, the Tigers have struggled for consistency of late.

This hasn't been a problem for the Eagles though, who come into this game with momentum on their side.

The corresponding fixture between the two sides earlier in the tournament saw the Eagles run away with a win - something that could give them the edge ahead of this game.

However, with both teams looking to finish as high as possible in the points table, we should be in for a an enthralling contest.

Squads to choose from:

Cyprus Eagles

Yasir Khan, R. Kumar, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, F. Rodro, M. Gunasekara,Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abid Ali, Rashidul Hasan, Iftekar Jaman, Habibur Rahman, Roman Mazumder, Abdul Manan, Aizaz Jameel, Kazi Saiful, Jahid Hassan,Sakhawat Hossain, Umer Waheed, Qasim Anwar, P. Suranga, Amir Sohail, Abdul Mobeen, M. Noman and B. Hussain.

Nicosia Tigers

Yasir Khan, R. Kumar, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, F. Rodro, M. Gunasekara,Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abid Ali, Rashidul Hasan, Iftekar Jaman, Habibur Rahman, Roman Mazumder, Abdul Manan, Aizaz Jameel, Kazi Saiful, Jahid Hassan,Sakhawat Hossain, Umer Waheed, Qasim Anwar, P. Suranga, Amir Sohail, Abdul Mobeen, M. Noman and B. Hussain.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Cyprus Eagles

S Angarekkala, S Mohammad, M Ranimekala, T Alluri, J Singh, M Khan, Z Sarwar, R Poluri, M Alanki, G Singh and K Singh.

Nicosia Tigers

R Mazumder, M Gunasekara, P Suranga, I Jaman, R Hasan, A Ali, A Hossain, F Mia, H Rahman, S Hassan and R Kumar.

Match Details:

Match: Cyprus Eagles vs Nicosia Tigers.

Date: 29th August 2020, at 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ysponas Cricket Ground is a batting friendly strip with the batsmen taking the attack to the bowler from the outset.

However, they should be wary of the new ball bowlers, who should get some movement off the surface.

With the dimensions of the ground also coming into play, 100 is a bare minimum at this venue with batting first being the preferred option.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CEC vs NCT Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Angarekkala, M Khan, R Mazumder, Z Sarwar, S Hassan, M Gunasekera, R Poluri, A Hossain, R Kumar, H Rahman and K Singh

Captain: M Khan, Vice-Captain: R Mazumder

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ali, M Khan, R Mazumder, G Singh, S Hassan, M Gunasekera, R Poluri, A Hossain, R Kumar, H Rahman and K Singh

Captain: R Mazumder, Vice-Captain: R Poluri