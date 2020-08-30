CEC vs SLL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - Aug 30th, 2020

After making an astonishing turnaround on the final day of the group stages, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC will face Cyprus Eagles CTL in the first semifinal of the ECS T10 Cyprus League 2020. Cyprus Eagles finished on top of the points table whereas Sri Lankan Lions Limassol sneaked into the playoffs after finishing fourth.

Mehran Khan has played a big role in Cyprus Eagles’ path to the semifinal. In seven games, he has 189 runs to his name. The bowling unit has contributed to the Cyprus Eagles’ success as well, with M Ankali and G Singh claiming eight wickets each so far. and are expected to pose a threat when they face Srilankan Lions.

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol and Nicosia XI Fighters CC were the two teams fighting for the final spot, but results went in favour of SLL, which ensured their path into the summit clash.

Squads to choose from

Cyprus Eagles CTL

Murali Alanki, Harwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Murtaza Yamin, Thulasi Alluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Srinivas Angarekkala, Gurdeep Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala, Sajib Mohammad, Balwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Jugraj Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Tejwinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri and Jawad Shah.

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC

Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Samith Mapalagama, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun, Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akuranage, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage, Mahesh Gamage and Suresh Gedara.

Predicted Playing XIs

Cyprus Eagles CTL

Manikanta Ranimekala, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Gurdeep Sharma, Rajasekhar Poluri, Sajib Mohammad, Srinivas Angarekkala, Thulasi Alluri, Murali Alanki, Charan Nalluri and Tirupathi Sandireddy.

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC

Suresh Gedara, Chamal Sadun, BLCS Kumara, Milan Akuranage, Nalin Pathirana, Anura Rathnayake, Parsanna Rallage, Damith Priyantha, Kamal Raiz, Hettiarachchige Susantha and Mahesh Gamage.

Match Details

Match: Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC

Date: 30th August 2020, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The Ypsonas Cricket Ground is a batting heaven in ECS T10 Cyprus. Every match has seen a minimum score of 100 on the board. The ball has come on to the bat easily resulting in batsmen enjoying it able to play their shots freely.

On the other hand, the pitch has assisted both swing and bounce and one can expect it to remain the same. The fast bowlers seem to be more effective in the initial overs of the game and the spinners haven't had any impact.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CEC vs SLL Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Gedara, T Alluri, M Ranimekala, K Shanaka, G Singh, M Khan, C Sadun, A Rathnayake, M Alanki, S Mapalagama and K Riaz.

Captain: G Singh Vice-Captain: C Sadun

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Pathirana, T Alluri, M Ranimekala, K Shanaka, K Singh, M Khan, C Sadun, A Rathnayake, M Alanki, S Mapalagama and D Priyantha.

Captain: M Khan Vice-Captain: C Sadun