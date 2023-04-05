CECC vs AEC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023, Match 27

Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) will take on the Almulla Exchange CC (AEC) in the 27th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Wednesday, April 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CECC vs AEC Dream11 prediction.

Both teams have been in good form in the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023. Ceylinco Express CC have returned with two wins and a loss so far and are fourth in the points table. Their only loss came against table-toppers Stack CC.

Almulla Exchange CC, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the competition. They have recorded three wins in as many games and are second in the standings.

CECC vs AEC Match Details, Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023

The 27th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023 between Ceylinco Express CC and Almulla Exchange CC will be played on April 5 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CECC vs AEC, Match 27, Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023

Date & Time: April 5th 2023, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

CECC vs AEC Pitch Report

The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait has been an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. However, there could be something in it for both pacers and spinners.

CECC vs AEC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Ceylinco Express CC: W, L, W

Almulla Exchange CC: W, W, W

CECC vs AEC Probable Playing 11 today

Ceylinco Express CC Team News

No major injury concerns.

Ceylinco Express CC Probable Playing XI: Atheef Gafoor, Mohamed Aslam, Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Mohamed Simsan, Ahilan Ratnam, Madhushan Nayanajith, Akalanka Dilshan, Dulaj Prasanth, Dilsan Lahiru, Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka.

Almulla Exchange CC Team News

No major injury concerns.

Almulla Exchange CC Probable Playing XI: Clinto Anto, Naveenraj Rajendran, Pradeep - P, Ansal V Nazzar, Rajit Reji, Jackson Wilson, Rajeesh - K, Arun Raj, Saleesh Chandran, Anudeep - C, Kabeer Ahmed.

Today’s CECC vs AEC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Atheef Gafoor (3 matches, 83 runs)

Atheef Gafoor has been in top form with the bat in the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023, having scored 83 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 244.12. He has hit six fours and eight sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Pradeep - P (2 matches, 69 runs, 2 wickets)

Pradeep - P has smashed 69 runs at a strike rate of 172.50 in two matches. In the only over he has bowled so far, he took two wickets.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohamed Aslam (3 matches, 108 runs, 4 wickets)

Mohamed Aslam has scored 108 runs while striking at 257.14. He has taken four wickets as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka (3 matches, 4 wickets)

Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka has been bowling well. He has picked up four wickets in three games at an economy rate of 7.00.

CECC vs AEC match captain and vice-captain choices

Sandaruwan Chinthaka (3 matches, 84 runs, 3 wickets)

Sandaruwan Chinthaka has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has smashed 84 runs at a strike rate of 240.00 while also picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 9.50.

Ansal V Nazzar (3 matches, 123 runs, 3 wickets)

Ansal V Nazzar is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 123 runs at a strike rate of 241.18. He has smashed 13 sixes. On the bowling front, he has taken three wickets at an economy of 8.67.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CECC vs AEC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mohamed Aslam 108 runs & 4 wickets in 3 matches Ansal V Nazzar 123 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Sandaruwan Chinthaka 84 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Pradeep - P 69 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka 4 wickets in 3 matches

CECC vs AEC match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who could be key. Thus, the likes of Ansal V Nazzar, Naveenraj Rajendran, Arun Raj, Mohamed Aslam, and Sandaruwan Chinthaka will be the ones to watch out for in the CECC vs AEC game.

CECC vs AEC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Atheef Gafoor

Batters: Sandaruwan Chinthaka (c), Ravindu Sanjeewa, Pradeep - P

All-rounders: Ansal V Nazzar (vc), Naveenraj Rajendran, Arun Raj, Mohamed Aslam

Bowlers: Saleesh Chandran, Kabeer Ahmed, Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka

CECC vs AEC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Atheef Gafoor

Batters: Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Pradeep - P (vc), Rajit Reji

All-rounders: Ansal V Nazzar, Dilsan Lahiru, Naveenraj Rajendran, Arun Raj, Mohamed Aslam (c)

Bowlers: Anudeep - C, Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka

