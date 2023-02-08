CECC vs DR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCC T20 Championship 2023, Match 12

The 12th match of the KCC T20 Championship 2023 will see Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) squaring off against Desert Riders (DR) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Monday, February 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CECC vs DR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both Ceylinco Express CC and Desert Riders have lost their first two matches in the tournament. The two teams will look to win this match and get their campaign back on track.

It will be an exciting contest to witness as the two teams will be looking to pick up their first win of the tournament.

CECC vs DR Match Details

The 12th match of the KCC T20 Championship 2023 will be played on February 8 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 10.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CECC vs DR, Match 12, ICC KCC T20 Championship 2023

Date and Time: February 8, 2023, 10.30 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.

CECC vs DR Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground has been good for batting. The wicket will be true enough for the batter to play through the line. The spinners might have an effect on the match in the later stages.

CECC vs DR, Form Guide

CECC: L-L

DR: L-L

CECC vs DR Probable Playing XI

CECC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Ceylinco Express CC Probable Playing XI

Dilsan Weerarathna, Rifkaz Mohamed, Mohamed Shafran, Mohammed Ruzly, Vengadashen Abhishek, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Viraj Weerasekara, Ahilan Ratnam, Madhushan Nayanajith, Dilsan Lahiru, Mohamed Rameez, and Nilantha Kumara.

DR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Desert Riders Probable Playing XI

Aamir Javed, Hassan Arif, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Kashif Shareef, Sasanka Wishwajith, Imran Kaskar, Sherjeel Tahir, Ashen Sangeeth, Mohammed Saleh, Abdul Nabeel Ghafoor, and Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka.

CECC vs DR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Viraj Weerasekera

Viraj Weerasekera has been good with the bat in the two matches that he has played. He has the highest points amongst the options available in this category and will be the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Rifkaz Mohamed

Rifkaz Mohamed opens the innings for CECC and has the ability to give a balzing start. His recent form has also been decent and this makes him the best pick from the batters category.

All-rounder

Mohamed Shafran

Mohamed Shafran has the ability to be impactful with both the bat and the ball. He is a good hitter and can also pick up wickets at crucial stages. This makes him a hot pick for the match.

Bowler

Pradeep Wasantha-Kumaranayaka

Kumarnayaka could be a utility bowler. He has the ability to break partnerships at important junctures and this makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

CECC vs DR Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Mohamed Shafran

Mohamed Shafran has been very impactful in the tournament. He is a power hitter and has the ability to pick up crucial wickets.

Sasanka Wishwajith

Sasanka Wishwajth has the ability to change the complexion of the match with both the bat and the ball. He is a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for CECC vs DR

Sasanka Wishwajith

Mohamed Shafran

Pradeep Wasantha-Kumaranayaka

Rifkaz Mohamed

Viraj Weerasekera

CECC vs DR Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting. Spinners might get a bit of help from the wicket in the second half of the match. Fantasy XIs must be made keeping these things in mind.

CECC vs DR Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

CECC vs DR Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Wicketkeeper: V Weerasekera

Batters: V Abhishek, R Mohamed, I Kaskar

All-rounders: M Shafran, R Sanjeewa, S Wishwajith

Bowlers: Pradeep Wasantha-Kumaranayaka, A Sangeeth, M Hameez Shareef, D Lahiru

