Ceylinco Express CC vs EcovertFM - Dream11 Prediction - Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023

The Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) will take on the EcovertFM (ETF) in the 36th match of the Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait on Wednesday, May 17. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CECC vs ETF Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.
Both teams are in a mid-table tussle in Group B. In fact, both the Ceylinco Express and the EcovertFM have similar records after four matches. Both teams have won two and lost as many.
The Ceylinco Express have won and lost alternate games, while EcovertFM had started with two defeats before they bounced back with two wins in a row.
CECC vs ETF, Match Details
The 36th match of the Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023 between Ceylinco Express CC and EcovertFM will be played on May 17, 2023, at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. The game is set to commence at 11.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: CECC vs ETF
Date & Time: May 17, 2023, 11.00 pm IST
Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait
Pitch Report
The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait has been a good one to bat on. There has been some turn for the spinners and they have been successful at this venue. A relatively high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.
CECC vs ETF Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)
Ceylinco Express CC: L, W, L, W
EcovertFM: W, W, L, L
CECC vs ETF Probable Playing 11 today
Ceylinco Express CC Team News
No major injury concerns.
Ceylinco Express CC Probable Playing XI: Rifkaz Mohamed, Mohamed Shafran, Madhushan Nayanajith, Akram Mohamed, Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Viraj Weerasekara, Akalanka Dilshan, Dilsan Lahiru, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Ahilan Ratnam, and Nilantha Kumara.
EcovertFM Team News
No major injury concerns.
EcovertFM Probable Playing XI: Omar Abdullah, Amin Ijaz, Basir Khan, Faizan farooq, Bashart Ali, Bilal Tahir, Murshid Mustafa, Hisham Mirza, Abdullah Khan-I, Praveen Rao, and Rooh Ullah-Khan.
Today’s CECC vs ETF Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Viraj Weerasekara (3 matches, 17 runs, 3 catches, 3 stumpings)
Viraj Weerasekara has not contributed much with the bat and has mustered just 17 runs in two innings. He has been very good behind the stumps and has three catches and as many stumpings to his name.
Top Batter Pick
Rifkaz Mohamed (4 matches, 87 runs)
Rifkaz Mohamed has batted well and has got some good starts. He has accumulated 87 runs in four matches and he has a batting strike rate of 127.94.
Top All-rounder Pick
Hisham Mirza (2 matches, 9 runs, 5 wickets)
Hisham Mirza has bowled superbly in this competition. The off-spinning all-rounder has taken five wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 7.00. He has batted just once and he scored 9.
Top Bowler Pick
Dilsan Lahiru (4 matches, 8 wickets)
Dilsan Lahiru is in top form with the ball. The off-spinner has returned with eight wickets in four games and he has an economy rate of 4.75. He has a bowling strike rate of 9.63.
CECC vs ETF match captain and vice-captain choices
Omar Abdullah (4 matches, 262 runs, 0 wickets)
Omar Abdullah is in magnificent form with the bat. He is third on the list of leading run-getters and he has amassed 262 runs while striking at 214.75. He has smashed a couple of hundreds as well. His spin can be useful as well.
Mohamed Shafran (4 matches, 155 runs, 5 wickets)
Mohamed Shafran has made a significant all-round impact in this tournament. The off-spinning all-rounder has scored 155 runs at a strike rate of 135.96. With the ball, he has got five wickets at an economy rate of 7.56.
5 Must-picks with player stats for CECC vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
CECC vs ETF match expert tips
Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Omar Abdullah, Bashart Ali, Mohamed Shafran, Hisham Mirza, and Amin Ijaz will be the ones to watch out for.
CECC vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Viraj Weerasekara
Batters: Omar Abdullah, Rifkaz Mohamed
All-rounders: Bashart Ali, Bilal Tahir, Mohamed Shafran, Hisham Mirza, Amin Ijaz
Bowlers: Dilsan Lahiru, Abdullah Khan-I, Madhushan Nayanajith
CECC vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Viraj Weerasekara
Batters: Omar Abdullah, Ahilan Ratnam
All-rounders: Bilal Tahir, Bashart Ali, Hisham Mirza, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Mohamed Shafran, Amin Ijaz
Bowlers: Dilsan Lahiru, Praveen Rao
