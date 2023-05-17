Ceylinco Express CC vs EcovertFM - Dream11 Prediction - Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023

The Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) will take on the EcovertFM (ETF) in the 36th match of the Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait on Wednesday, May 17. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CECC vs ETF Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams are in a mid-table tussle in Group B. In fact, both the Ceylinco Express and the EcovertFM have similar records after four matches. Both teams have won two and lost as many.

The Ceylinco Express have won and lost alternate games, while EcovertFM had started with two defeats before they bounced back with two wins in a row.

CECC vs ETF, Match Details

The 36th match of the Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023 between Ceylinco Express CC and EcovertFM will be played on May 17, 2023, at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. The game is set to commence at 11.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CECC vs ETF

Date & Time: May 17, 2023, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait has been a good one to bat on. There has been some turn for the spinners and they have been successful at this venue. A relatively high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

CECC vs ETF Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Ceylinco Express CC: L, W, L, W

EcovertFM: W, W, L, L

CECC vs ETF Probable Playing 11 today

Ceylinco Express CC Team News

No major injury concerns.

Ceylinco Express CC Probable Playing XI: Rifkaz Mohamed, Mohamed Shafran, Madhushan Nayanajith, Akram Mohamed, Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Viraj Weerasekara, Akalanka Dilshan, Dilsan Lahiru, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Ahilan Ratnam, and Nilantha Kumara.

EcovertFM Team News

No major injury concerns.

EcovertFM Probable Playing XI: Omar Abdullah, Amin Ijaz, Basir Khan, Faizan farooq, Bashart Ali, Bilal Tahir, Murshid Mustafa, Hisham Mirza, Abdullah Khan-I, Praveen Rao, and Rooh Ullah-Khan.

Today’s CECC vs ETF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Viraj Weerasekara (3 matches, 17 runs, 3 catches, 3 stumpings)

Viraj Weerasekara has not contributed much with the bat and has mustered just 17 runs in two innings. He has been very good behind the stumps and has three catches and as many stumpings to his name.

Top Batter Pick

Rifkaz Mohamed (4 matches, 87 runs)

Rifkaz Mohamed has batted well and has got some good starts. He has accumulated 87 runs in four matches and he has a batting strike rate of 127.94.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hisham Mirza (2 matches, 9 runs, 5 wickets)

Hisham Mirza has bowled superbly in this competition. The off-spinning all-rounder has taken five wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 7.00. He has batted just once and he scored 9.

Top Bowler Pick

Dilsan Lahiru (4 matches, 8 wickets)

Dilsan Lahiru is in top form with the ball. The off-spinner has returned with eight wickets in four games and he has an economy rate of 4.75. He has a bowling strike rate of 9.63.

CECC vs ETF match captain and vice-captain choices

Omar Abdullah (4 matches, 262 runs, 0 wickets)

Omar Abdullah is in magnificent form with the bat. He is third on the list of leading run-getters and he has amassed 262 runs while striking at 214.75. He has smashed a couple of hundreds as well. His spin can be useful as well.

Mohamed Shafran (4 matches, 155 runs, 5 wickets)

Mohamed Shafran has made a significant all-round impact in this tournament. The off-spinning all-rounder has scored 155 runs at a strike rate of 135.96. With the ball, he has got five wickets at an economy rate of 7.56.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CECC vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Omar Abdullah 262 runs & 0 wickets in 4 matches Mohamed Shafran 155 runs & 5 wickets in 4 matches Dilsan Lahiru 8 wickets in 4 matches Hisham Mirza 9 runs & 5 wickets in 2 matches Amin Ijaz 118 runs & 1 wicket in 3 matches

CECC vs ETF match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Omar Abdullah, Bashart Ali, Mohamed Shafran, Hisham Mirza, and Amin Ijaz will be the ones to watch out for.

CECC vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Ceylinco Express CC vs EcovertFM - Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Viraj Weerasekara

Batters: Omar Abdullah, Rifkaz Mohamed

All-rounders: Bashart Ali, Bilal Tahir, Mohamed Shafran, Hisham Mirza, Amin Ijaz

Bowlers: Dilsan Lahiru, Abdullah Khan-I, Madhushan Nayanajith

CECC vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Ceylinco Express CC vs EcovertFM - Kuwait T20 Champions Trophy 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Viraj Weerasekara

Batters: Omar Abdullah, Ahilan Ratnam

All-rounders: Bilal Tahir, Bashart Ali, Hisham Mirza, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Mohamed Shafran, Amin Ijaz

Bowlers: Dilsan Lahiru, Praveen Rao

