CECC vs ETF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the KCC T20 Elite Championship 2023, Match 4

Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) will take on EcovertFM (ETF) in the fourth match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship 2023 at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, on Wednesday, February 01. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CECC vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Ceylinco Express CC will look to improve their opening performance, which saw them lose by eight wickets to Stack CC. With some experienced players on their roster, the team will look to taste victory.

EcovertFM, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the tournament and will be hoping to get their campaign off to a winning start.

CECC vs ETF Match Details, KCC T20 Elite Championship 2023

The fourth match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship 2023 will be played on February 01 at the Sulabiya Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 10:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CECC vs ETF, KCC T20 Elite Championship 2023, Match 4

Date and Time: February 01, 2023, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Kuwait

CECC vs ETF, Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Ground pitch is ideal for batting, with assistance available for bowlers. While pacers should find some swing early on, batters will look to take their time before getting going. The average score at this venue is 184 runs.

Last 3 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 2

Matches won by team bowling first: 1

Average 1st innings score: 184

Average 2nd innings score: 119

CECC vs ETF Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Ceylinco Express CC: L

EcovertFM: Not played

CECC vs ETF probable playing 11s for today’s match

CECC injury/team news

No major injury updates.

CECC Probable Playing 11

Ibrahim Rifkaz (c), Viraj Weerasekara, Dilshan Weerarathna, Mohamed Shafran, Ahilan Ratnam, Rameez Mohamed (wk), Abhishek Vengadashen, Madhushan Nayanajith, Sajeeb Kunjavaru, Dulaj Abeykoon, Nilantha Kumara

ETF injury/team news

No major injury updates.

ETF Probable Playing 11

Khan Ghulam (wk), M Masoom, A Ijaz, A Jabbar, M Mustafa, H Shahid, B Ali, I Sultanzai, H Mirza, A Khan, Ullah Khan

Today's CECC vs ETF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nilesh Patil

Nilesh Patil is an attacking-style batter who has consistently scored crucial runs in the top order. Such exploits make him a must-have in your CECC vs ETF Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Mohamed Shafran (30 runs in one match, SR: 120.00)

He had a fine start in the previous game against Stack CC, scoring 30 runs off 25 with a strike rate of 120.00. Shafran could be a good pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Madhushan Nayanajith (30 runs in one match; SR: 75.00)

Nayanajith has been a dependable performer for his team. He has scored 30 runs at a strike rate of 75.00 at the top of the order and will look to do so again in this contest. This makes him a valuable pick for your CECC vs ETF Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Dilshan Weerathna (One wicket in one match; ER: 6.5)

Dilshan is a top bowling option for his side and was impressive in the previous game. He took one wicket at an economy rate of 6.50 against Stack CC and could prove to be a valuable pick for your CECC vs ETF Dream11 fantasy team.

CECC vs ETF match captain and vice-captain choices

Dulaj Abeykoon

He bowled exceptionally well in the previous game, picking up one wicket at an economy rate of 7.00. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your CECC vs ETF Dream11 fantasy side.

Ahilan Ratnam

He's off to a good start in the tournament, scoring 17 runs in the lower order at a strike rate of 94.40. Considering his current form, he's an absolute must-have in your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks for CECC vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Abhishek Vengadashen

Madhushan Nayanajith

Sajeeb Kunjavaru

M Mustafa

H Shahid

CECC vs ETF match expert tips

Haroon Shahid and Amin Ijaz are the best all-rounder picks as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Mohamed Shafran is another good pick.

CECC vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head-to-Head League

CECC vs ETF Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Nilesh Patil

Batters: M Mustafa, M Shafran, M Masoom, A Ijaz

All-rounders: H Shahid, Dilan Fernandes, D Melvo

Bowlers: I Anju, H Mirza, A Khan

CECC vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

CECC vs ETF Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Khan Ghulam

Batters: M Shafran, M Masoom, A Ijaz

All-rounders: H Shahid, Dilan Fernandes, D Melvo, D Lahiru

Bowlers: I Anju, H Mirza, A Khan

