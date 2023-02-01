CECC vs ETF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the KCC T20 Elite Championship 2023, Match 4

Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) will take on EcovertFM (ETF) in the fourth match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship 2023 at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, on Wednesday, February 01. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CECC vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Ceylinco Express CC will look to improve their opening performance, which saw them lose by eight wickets to Stack CC. With some experienced players on their roster, the team will look to taste victory.
EcovertFM, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the tournament and will be hoping to get their campaign off to a winning start.
CECC vs ETF Match Details, KCC T20 Elite Championship 2023
The fourth match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship 2023 will be played on February 01 at the Sulabiya Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 10:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
CECC vs ETF, KCC T20 Elite Championship 2023, Match 4
Date and Time: February 01, 2023, 10:30 pm IST
Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Kuwait
CECC vs ETF, Pitch Report
The Sulabiya Ground pitch is ideal for batting, with assistance available for bowlers. While pacers should find some swing early on, batters will look to take their time before getting going. The average score at this venue is 184 runs.
Last 3 matches at this ground
Matches won by team batting first: 2
Matches won by team bowling first: 1
Average 1st innings score: 184
Average 2nd innings score: 119
CECC vs ETF Form Guide (Last 3 matches)
Ceylinco Express CC: L
EcovertFM: Not played
CECC vs ETF probable playing 11s for today’s match
CECC injury/team news
No major injury updates.
CECC Probable Playing 11
Ibrahim Rifkaz (c), Viraj Weerasekara, Dilshan Weerarathna, Mohamed Shafran, Ahilan Ratnam, Rameez Mohamed (wk), Abhishek Vengadashen, Madhushan Nayanajith, Sajeeb Kunjavaru, Dulaj Abeykoon, Nilantha Kumara
ETF injury/team news
No major injury updates.
ETF Probable Playing 11
Khan Ghulam (wk), M Masoom, A Ijaz, A Jabbar, M Mustafa, H Shahid, B Ali, I Sultanzai, H Mirza, A Khan, Ullah Khan
Today's CECC vs ETF Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Nilesh Patil
Nilesh Patil is an attacking-style batter who has consistently scored crucial runs in the top order. Such exploits make him a must-have in your CECC vs ETF Dream11 fantasy team.
Top Batter Pick
Mohamed Shafran (30 runs in one match, SR: 120.00)
He had a fine start in the previous game against Stack CC, scoring 30 runs off 25 with a strike rate of 120.00. Shafran could be a good pick for your fantasy team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Madhushan Nayanajith (30 runs in one match; SR: 75.00)
Nayanajith has been a dependable performer for his team. He has scored 30 runs at a strike rate of 75.00 at the top of the order and will look to do so again in this contest. This makes him a valuable pick for your CECC vs ETF Dream11 fantasy team.
Top Bowler Pick
Dilshan Weerathna (One wicket in one match; ER: 6.5)
Dilshan is a top bowling option for his side and was impressive in the previous game. He took one wicket at an economy rate of 6.50 against Stack CC and could prove to be a valuable pick for your CECC vs ETF Dream11 fantasy team.
CECC vs ETF match captain and vice-captain choices
Dulaj Abeykoon
He bowled exceptionally well in the previous game, picking up one wicket at an economy rate of 7.00. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your CECC vs ETF Dream11 fantasy side.
Ahilan Ratnam
He's off to a good start in the tournament, scoring 17 runs in the lower order at a strike rate of 94.40. Considering his current form, he's an absolute must-have in your fantasy team.
5 Must-picks for CECC vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Abhishek Vengadashen
Madhushan Nayanajith
Sajeeb Kunjavaru
M Mustafa
H Shahid
CECC vs ETF match expert tips
Haroon Shahid and Amin Ijaz are the best all-rounder picks as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Mohamed Shafran is another good pick.
CECC vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Nilesh Patil
Batters: M Mustafa, M Shafran, M Masoom, A Ijaz
All-rounders: H Shahid, Dilan Fernandes, D Melvo
Bowlers: I Anju, H Mirza, A Khan
CECC vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Khan Ghulam
Batters: M Shafran, M Masoom, A Ijaz
All-rounders: H Shahid, Dilan Fernandes, D Melvo, D Lahiru
Bowlers: I Anju, H Mirza, A Khan