CECC vs FCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 36

Ceylinco CC (CECC) will take on FCC in the 36th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate on Monday, April 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CECC vs FCC Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Ceylinco CC have played four Kuwait Ramadan T10 League matches so far, winning three and losing one. They are currently fourth in the table with six points and are on a two-match winning streak.

FCC, on the other hand, have won only one of their four matches and find themselves in the bottom half of the standings with just two points.

CECC vs FCC Match Details, Kuwait Ramadan T10 League

The 36th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 10 at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate. The match is set to take place at 1:45 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: 10th April 2023, 1:45 AM IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

CECC vs FCC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulabiya Ground has favored the batters. Bowlers have a tough job at hand as the 100-run mark has been breached here quite often.

Last 5 matches (Kuwait Ramadan T10 League)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 128.33

Average second-innings score: 123

CECC vs FCC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Ceylinco CC: W-W-L-W

FCC: L-W-L-L

CECC vs FCC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Ceylinco CC Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Ceylinco CC Probable Playing 11

Atheef Gafoor, Mohamed Aslam, Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Mohamed Simsan, Ahilan Ratnam, Madhushan Nayanajith, Akalanka Dilshan, Dulaj Prasanth, Dilsan Lahiru, Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka.

FCC Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

FCC Probable Playing 11

Wajid Hussain, JP Ripon, Omer Hasan Khan, Moazzam Set, M Tanveer Raza, Amir Iqbal, Hassan Sarwar(wk), Mudassar Iqbal(C), Ripon Ripon, Waqar Liaqat, Omar Farooq.

CECC vs FCC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Gafoor Mohammed (4 matches, 88 runs, Strike Rate: 244.44)

A Gafoor could prove to be a wonderful wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 88 runs at a strike rate of 244.44 in the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League so far.

Top Batter pick

R Sanjeewa (4 matches, 77 runs and 2 wickets)

R Sanjeewa has been in top form with the bat, having slammed 77 runs at a strike rate of 183.33. He has also taken two wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

O Hasan Khan (4 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.50)

O Hasan Khan is his side's leading wicket-taker in the tournament with five wickets at an economy rate of 6.50.

Top Bowler pick

P Wasantha (4 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.00)

P Wasantha has scalped seven wickets in four Kuwait Ramadan T10 League matches at an economy rate of 6.00.

CECC vs FCC match captain and vice-captain choices

M Aslam

M Aslam is CECC's leading run-scorer and their second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Aslam has slammed 149 runs at an average of close to 50 and a fantastic strike rate of 252.54. He has also taken five wickets and should definitely be the captaincy choice of your CECC vs FCC Deram11 fantasy team.

S Chinthaka

S Chinthaka is his side's second-highest run-scorer with 90 runs at a strike rate of 219.51. He has also taken three wickets so far.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CECC vs FCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Aslam 149 runs and 5 wickets 460 points S Chinthaka 90 runs and 3 wickets 259 points P Wasantha 7 wickets 253 points A Gafoor Mohammed 88 runs 211 points O Hasan Khan 5 wickets 184 points

CECC vs FCC match expert tips

M Aslam has been effective with both the bat and the ball and could be a crucial factor in the CECC vs FCC contest.

CECC vs FCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 36, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Gafoor Mehmood, H Sarwar

Batters: S Chinthaka (vc), R Sanjeewa, M Nayanajith

All-rounders: M Aslam (c), O Hasan Khan, D Lahiru

Bowlers: P Wasantha, M Iqbal, W Hussain

CECC vs FCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 36, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A Gafoor Mehmood (vc), H Sarwar

Batters: S Chinthaka, R Sanjeewa, M Nayanajith

All-rounders: M Aslam, O Hasan Khan, A Iqbal, D Lahiru

Bowlers: P Wasantha (c), M Iqbal

