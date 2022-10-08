CECC vs FUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 11

Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) will take on Future Stars (FUT) in the 11th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, on Saturday, October 8.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CECC vs FUT Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Ceylinco Express CC are placed at the bottom of the points table after losing their first two matches. They lost their last game against Al Hajery by 19 runs. Future Stars, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are seventh in the standings. They won their last game against the Desert Riders by five wickets.

CECC vs FUT Match Details, KCC T20 Elite Championship

The 11th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship will be played on October 8 at the Sulabiya Ground in Kuwait. The match is set to take place at 11:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: 8th October, 2022, 11:30 pm IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Kuwait

CECC vs FUT Pitch Report

The track at the Sulabiya Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. However, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes. The last three out of the five matches played at the venue have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (KCC T20 Elite Championship)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 190

Average second-innings score: 200

CECC vs FUT Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Ceylinco Express CC: L-L

Future Stars: W-L

CECC vs FUT probable playing 11s for today’s match

CECC injury/team news

No major injury updates.

CECC Probable Playing 11

Mohamed Rameez (wk), Nilesh Patil, Deepal Melvo, Dulaj Abeykoon, Dilsan Weerarathna, Mohamed Shafran, Lakshan Gamage-I, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Iman Anju, Nilantha Kumara, Viraj Weerasekara.

FUT injury/team news

No major injury updates.

FUT Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Khan (wk), Abdul Jabbar-I, Mirwais Khan, Naveen Jacob, Riaz Amin, Bilal Tahir, Irfanullah Sultanzai, Amin ljaz, Praveen Rao, Rooh Ullah-Khan, Abdul Rehman.

CECC vs FUT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Mohamed Rameez (2 matches, 2 runs, Strike Rate: 33.33)

Although Mohamed has failed to impress over the past couple of matches, he is a dependable batter who can also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Ibrahim Rifkaz (2 matches, 36 runs, Strike Rate: 138.46)

Ibrahim has been in decent form with the bat in the KCC T20 Elite Championship, scoring 36 runs at a strike rate of 138.46 in two matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Amin ljaz (2 matches, 139 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 171.60 and Economy Rate: 7.02)

Amin could be a wise multiplier choice because of his all-round abilities. He has scored 139 runs while scalping two wickets in two matches.

Top Bowler pick

Mohamed Hameez (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.75)

Mohamed will be a key bowler for Ceylinco Express CC on Saturday, having taken three wickets at an economy rate of 6.75 in one game.

CECC vs FUT match captain and vice-captain choices

Amin ljaz

Amin is a dependable bet for the captaincy due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 139 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 171.60, while also picking up two wickets.

Ibrahim Rifkaz

Ibrahim has scored 36 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 138.46. He can also come in handy with the ball.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CECC vs FUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Amin ljaz 139 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches Bilal Tahir 61 runs in 2 matches Viraj Weerasekara 45 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches Mohamed Hameez 3 wickets in 1 match Priyakanth Harichchandra 12 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

CECC vs FUT match expert tips

Amin ljaz could prove to be a wise multiplier choice in the CECC vs FUT match as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this CECC vs FUT match, click here!

CECC vs FUT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohamed Rameez

Batters: Bilal Tahir, Ibrahim Rifkaz (vc), Deepal Melvo, Naveen Jacob

All-rounders: Priyakanth Harishchandra, Amin ljaz (c), Mohamed Shafran

Bowlers: Viraj Weerasekara, Mohamed Hameez, Praveen Rao

CECC vs FUT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Khan

Batters: Bilal Tahir (vc), Ibrahim Rifkaz, Mirwais Khan

All-rounders: Mohamed Shafran, Amin ljaz (c), Priyakanth Harishchandra, Bashart Ali

Bowlers: Viraj Weerasekara, Mohamed Hameez, Praveen Rao.

