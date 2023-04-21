CECC vs KRM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 58

The 58th game of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will see Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) square off against the KRM Panthers (KRM) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday (April 21).

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CECC vs KRM Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Ceylinco Express have won five of their last seven games, while KRM Panthers have also done likewise. Ceylinco Express will give their all to win the game, but KRM Panthers are expected to prevail.

CECC vs KRM Match Details

The 58th game of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 21 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait at 1:45 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CECC vs KRM, Match 58

Date and Time: April 21, 2023; 1:45 am IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could look to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game here between Karavali United CC and NCM Sporting Club saw 217 were scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

CECC vs KRM Form Guide

CECC - Won five of their last seven games

KRM - Won five of their last seven games

CECC vs KRM Probable Playing XIs

CECC

No injury update

Ahilan Ratnam, Akalanka Dilshan, Atheef Gafoor (wk), Dilshan Lahiru ©, Hamees Shareef, Madhushan Nayanajith, Nilantha Kumara, Pradeep Wasantha, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Ibrahim Rifkaz Mohamed, Sandaruwan Chinthaka

KRM

No injury update

Arjun Narayanakutty, Hamoud Jandu, John Peter, Khadarvalli Shaik, Nawaf Dadarkar, Rahul Gopi (wk), Saanu Stephen ©, Sakheer Hussain, Seyyaf Rafi, Subash Sivan, Sunil Musthafa

CECC vs KRM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Gafoor

Gafoor is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. R Gopi is another good pick.

Batters

S Chinthaka

M Nayanajith and Chinthaka are the two best batter picks. S Musthafa played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Aslam

K Shaik and Aslam are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Sanjeewa is another good pick.

Bowlers

P Wasantha

The top bowler picks are H Jandu and Wasantha. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Sivan is another good pick.

CECC vs KRM match captain and vice-captain choices

K Shaik

K Shaik bats in the top order and also bowls his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He;s expected to play a key role here. He has earned 574 points in the last seven games.

P Wasantha

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Wasantha the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also bowls. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 362 points in the last six games.

Five Must-Picks for CECC vs KRM, Match 58

M Aslam

P Wasantha

K Shaik

S Chinthaka

R Sanjeewa

Ceylinco Express CC vs KRM Panthers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ceylinco Express CC vs KRM Panthers Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Gafoor

Batters: S Chinthaka, M Nayanajith, N Dadarkar, S Musthafa

All-rounders: M Aslam, R Sanjeewa, K Shaik, D Lahiru

Bowlers: P Wasantha, H Jandu

Ceylinco Express CC vs KRM Panthers Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Gafoor

Batters: S Chinthaka, M Nayanajith

All-rounders: M Aslam, R Sanjeewa, K Shaik, D Lahiru, A Narayanakutty

Bowlers: P Wasantha, H Jandu, S Sivan

Poll : 0 votes