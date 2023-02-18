CECC vs KS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Championship, Match 26

Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) will take on Kuwait Swedish (KS) in the KCC T20 Championship match at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Saturday, February 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CECC vs KS Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Ceylinco Express CC haven't had a good time in the tournament. They have played five matches in the tournament and have lost four of them. Ceylinco Express CC will look to win this match and get their campaign back on track.

Kuwait Swedish, on the other hand. have played brilliant cricket in the tournament so far. They have played two matches in the tournament and have won both matches quite convincingly. They will try and maintain their form with a win in this match.

CECC vs KS Match Details, KCC T20 Championship

The 26th match of the KCC T20 Championship will be played on February 18 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The match is set to take place at 11.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CECC vs KS, KCC T20 Championship, Match 26

Date and Time: February 18, 2022, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

CECC vs KS Pitch Report

The pitch has produced sporting wickets so far. There will be something in it for players of all trades. Players with better discipline will rule the match.

CECC vs KS probable playing XIs for today’s match

CECC Injury/Team News

No major updates.

CECC Probable Playing XI

Rifkaz Mohamed, Viraj Weerasekara, Ahilan Ratnam, Madhushan Nayanajith, Vengadashen Abhishek, Dulaj Prasanth, Dilsan Lahiru, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Akalanka Dilshan, Nilantha Kumara, and Mohamed Hameez.

KS Injury/Team News

No major updates.

KS Probable Playing XI

Usman Ghani, Yasir Butt, Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed, Mohammed Sumon, Sujon Miah, Yasin Patel, Mohamed Dilhan, Ridmika Nimesh, Asanka Silva, Mehedi Hasan, and Sayed Monib.

CECC vs KS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Viraj Weerasekara

Viraj Weerasekara has been in good form with the bat this tournament. He has been consistent in giving his team a good start and this makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Rifkaz Mohamed

Rifkaz Mohamed opens the innings for CECC. He has given them some quickstarts and has done it consistently. Rifkaz is the best choice from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder

Mohamed Shafran

Mohamed Shafran has been in good form with both the bat and the ball this tournament. He has the ability to score runs in the middle order and can also pick up crucial wickets for his team. Shafran is the best all-rounder pick for this match.

Bowler

Ridmika Nimesh

Ridmika Nimesh has been in great form with the ball. He is picking up wickets at the right moment for his team and this makes him the best bowler pick for this match.

CECC vs KS match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohamed Shafran

Mohamed Shafran has been in good all-round form in this tournament. He has the ability to put on a match-winning show in both innings of the match and this makes him the best choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Yasin Patel

Yasin Patel has provided solidity to the batting with his steady approach in the middle order. He has also bowled some important overs for the team and picked up crucial wickets. Yasin Patel is one of the safest choices as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for CECC vs KS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Yasin Patel

Mohamed Shafran

Ridmika Nimesh

Vengadashen Abhishek

Riflaz Mohamed

CECC vs KS match expert tips

The pitch will be good for players of all trades. The bowlers and batters will have a chance to play a big role in the match and hence a close contest between the bat and the ball can be expected.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more such fantasy tips, click here.

CECC vs KS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Head-to-Head League

CECC vs KS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Usman Ghani, V Weerasekara

Batters: V Abhishek, R Mohamed, A Dilshan

All-rounders: Mohamed Shafran, A Ratnam, Yasin Patel

Bowlers: R Nimesh, D Lahiru, M Nayanajith

CECC vs KS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Grand League

CECC vs KS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Usman Ghani, V Weerasekara

Batters: V Abhishek, R Mohamed, A Dilshan

All-rounders: Mohamed Shafran, A Ratnam, Yasin Patel

Bowlers: R Nimesh, D Lahiru, M Nayanajith

Poll : 0 votes