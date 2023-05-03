The 14th match of the KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy will see the Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) square off against the Kuwait Swedish (KS) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Wednesday, May 3.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CECC vs KS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Ceylinco Express have played a single match in the tournament so far. They managed to win the match and are currently at number two in the points table. This will be the first match for Kuwait Swedish in the tournament.

CECC vs KS Match Details

The 14th game of the KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy will be played on May 3 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The match will commence at 11.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CECC vs KS, Match 14, KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy

Date and Time: May 3, 2023, Wednesday; 11.00 pm IST.

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

CECC vs KS Probable Playing XIs

CECC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CECC Probable Playing XI

M Rameez (wk), S Chinthaka, M Nayanjith, A Ratnam, R Mohamed, D Lahiru, M Simsan-I, P Harichhandra, M Shafran, N Kumara, and P Wasantha.

KS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

KS Probable Playing XI

U Ghani Patel, R Sandaruwan, A Hoque, M Faisal, A Silva, A Zaheeruddin, R Nimesh, S Miah, Y Patel, M Sumon, and S Mohamed.

CECC vs KS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

U Ghani Patel

Ghani Patel could be an impactful batter at the top of the order. He is also a very safe wicketkeeper and will be the best pick from this section.

Batter

S Chinthaka

Chinthaka looked in good touch with the bat in the first match. He will be a good choice from the batter section for this match.

All-rounder

M Shafran

Shafran could be a good all-rounder pick. He can be a match winner in either innings of the match and that makes him a great pick from the all-rounder section for the match.

Bowler

Y Patel

Patel can be a very effective bowler, picking up wickets at crucial stages. This makes him a crucial pick for the match.

CECC vs KS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Zaheeruddin

Zaheruddin could be a very impactful all-rounder on his day. He can change the complexion of a match with either the bat or the ball. He looks like a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

M Shafran

Shafran's start to the tournament has been on a good note. He is in rhythm with both the bat and the ball. Shafran looks a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for CECC vs KS, Match 14

U Ghani Patel

S Chinthaka

A Zaheeruddin

M Shafran

Y Patel

CECC vs KS Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. All-rounders who bat in the top order and can also complete their quota of overs will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

CECC vs KS Dream11 Prediction, Match 14, Head-to-head Team

CECC vs KS Dream11 Prediction, Match 14, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: U Ghani Patel, M Rameez

Batters: M Nayanjith, S Chinthaka, A Hoque

All-rounders: M Shafran, A Zaheeruddin, R Nimesh

Bowlers: P Wasantha, Y Patel, N Kumara

CECC vs KS Dream11 Prediction, Match 14, Grand League Team

CECC vs KS Dream11 Prediction, Match 14, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: U Ghani Patel, M Rameez

Batters: M Nayanjith, S Chinthaka, A Hoque

All-rounders: M Shafran, A Zaheeruddin, R Nimesh

Bowlers: P Wasantha, Y Patel, N Kumara

Poll : 0 votes