CECC vs NCA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023, Match 11

The 11th match of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 will see Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) squaring off against the Noor CM Academy (NCA) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Tuesday, March 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CECC vs NCA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ceylinco Express CC won their last match against the Desert Raiders by five runs. Noor CM Academy, on the other hand, won their last match of the tournament against YSSC by 195 runs.

Ceylinco Express CC will give it their all to win the match, but Noor CM Academy are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CECC vs NCA Match Details

The 11th match of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 will be played on March 7 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 11.00 pm IST respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CECC vs NCA, Match 11

Date and Time: March 07, 2023, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are technically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Desert Raiders and Ecovert FM, where a total of 339 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

CECC vs NCA Form Guide

CECC - W

NCA - W

CECC vs NCA Probable Playing XI

CECC Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohamed Shafran, Abhishek Vengadashen, Akalanka Dilshan, Dilshan Lahiru, Harischandra Priyakanth, Madhushan Nayanajith, Nilantha Kumara, Rameez Mohamed (wk), Ibrahim Rifkaz Mohamed (c), Iman Anju, and Sandaruwan Chinthaka.

NCA Playing XI

No injury updates

Khurram Sayeed (c), Wender Botheju, Shafi Shaikh, Rohan Wijewardana, Abdul Gayaz Shaikh (wk), Anwer Sharif, Praveen Cletus, Rohitha Jayasooriya, Adith Kumara Bolanda, Vasudev Datla, and Mehmood Alam Khan.

CECC vs NCA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

W Botheju

W Botheju is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Rameez is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Shaikh

V Datla and S Shaikh are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. P Cletus played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Chinthaka

A Kumara and S Chinthaka are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Shafran is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Alam

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Kumara and M Alam. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Wijewardana is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CECC vs NCA match captain and vice-captain choices

S Chinthaka

S Chinthaka will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 100 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match.

M Alam

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Alam as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He picked up five wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for CECC vs NCA, Match 11

M Alam

S Shaikh

S Chinthaka

N Kumara

W Botheju

Ceylinco Express CC vs Noor CM Academy Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ceylinco Express CC vs Noor CM Academy Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeperw: W Botheju, M Rameez

Batters: S Shaikh, V Datla, P Cletus

All-rounders: S Chinthaka, A Kumara, M Shafran

Bowlers: M Alam, N Kumara, R Wijewardana

Ceylinco Express CC vs Noor CM Academy Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: W Botheju, M Rameez

Batters: S Shaikh, V Datla

All-rounders: S Chinthaka, A Kumara, M Shafran, V Abhishek

Bowlers: M Alam, N Kumara, R Wijewardana

