CECC vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCC T10 Summer Elite League, Match 26

The 26th match of the KCC T10 Summer Elite League will see the Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) square off against NCM Investments (NCMI) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Monday, July 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CECC vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ceylinco Express CC have won three of their last five matches of the season. NCM Investments, too, have won three of their last five matches.

Ceylinco Express CC will give it their all to win the match, but the NCM Investments are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CECC vs NCMI Match Details

The 26th match of the KCC T10 Summer Elite League will be played on July 3 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 1.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CECC vs NCMI, Match 26

Date and Time: July 03, 2023, 1.00 am IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match where top order batters will be crucial. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Stack CC and Al Hajery, where a total of 224 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

CECC vs NCMI Form Guide

CECC - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

NCMI - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

CECC vs NCMI Probable Playing XI

CECC Playing XI

No injury updates

Akalanka Dilshan, Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Vengadashen Abhishek, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Dilsan Lahiru (c), Madhushan Nayanajith, Indika Sanjeewa, Pavithran Subramaniam, Akram Mohamed, P Wasantha Kumaranayaka, and Viraj Weerasekara (wk).

NCMI Playing XI

No injury updates

Diju Xavier (c & wk), MM Ali, Vasudev Dalta, Praveen Cletus, Shahrukh Quddus, Nimish Lathif, Renil Raj, Manjula Prasan, Indika Mangalam, Alikyaan Ramsorwala, and Robin Samuel.

CECC vs NCMI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Xavier

D Xavier is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. V Weerasekara is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Dilshan

I Mangalam and A Dilshan are the two best batters to picks for the Dream11 team. M Shafran played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Chinthaka

S Chinthaka and N Lathif are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Lahiru is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Prasan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Prasan and A Ramsorwala. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Nayanajith is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CECC vs NCMI match captain and vice-captain choices

S Chinthaka

S Chinthaka will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 480 points in the last five matches.

M Prasan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Prasan as he will bowl crucial overs and also bat in the middle order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 389 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for CECC vs NCMI, Match 26

S Chinthaka

N Lathif

M Prasan

D Xavier

P Harichchandra

Ceylinco Express CC vs NCM Investments Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ceylinco Express CC vs NCM Investments Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: D Xavier

Batters: I Mangalam, M Shafran, A Dilshan

All-rounders: N Lathif, S Chinthaka, N Hussain, P Harichchandra, D Lahiru

Bowlers: A Ramsorwala, M Prasan

Ceylinco Express CC vs NCM Investments Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Xavier

Batters: I Mangalam, A Dilshan

All-rounders: N Lathif, S Chinthaka, N Hussain, P Harichchandra, D Lahiru, P Cletus

Bowlers: S Quddus, M Prasan

Poll : 0 votes