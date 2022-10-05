CECC vs SAI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Championship 2022 Match 5

Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) will take on Saipem (SAI) in the fifth game of the KCC T20 Championship at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Wednesday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CECC vs SAI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

This is the first game of the tournament for both teams. Ceylinco Express CC have some quality all-rounders in their ranks, while Saipem seem to also have a balanced squad. Both teams will look to get their campaign off to a strong start.

CECC vs SAI, Match Details

The fifth game of the KCC T20 Championship between Ceylinco Express CC and Saipem will be played on October 5 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait at 11:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CECC vs SAI

Date & Time: October 5, 2022; 11:30 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait has been a good one to bat on. The scores batting first have been 168, 135, 155 and 20 in the tournament. More of the same can be expected in this game, another good batting surface is likely to be in store.

CECC vs SAI Probable Playing XIs

Ceylinco Express CC Team News

No major injury concerns

Ceylinco Express CC Probable Playing XI

Mohamed Rameez (wk), Nilesh Patil, Deepal Melvo, Dulaj Abeykoon, Dilsan Weerarathna, Mohamed Shafran, Lakshan Gamage-I, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Iman Anju, Nilantha Kumara, Viraj Weerasekara

Saipem Team News

No major injury concerns

Saipem Probable Playing XI

Akhil Balkrishnan (wk), Naveej Puthenpurayil, Danish Aafaqi, Stanley Cherian, Fayez Rehman, Shiraz Khan, Pramod Varghese, Saanu Stephen, Saadh Sajjad, Ansal Nazzar, Mohammed Shafeeq M

Today’s CECC vs SAI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Akhil Balkrishnan

Balkrishnan is excellent behind the stumps and could collect quite a few points with catches and stumpings. Moreover, he can be destructive with the bat as well at the top of the order.

Top Batter Pick

Deepal Melvo

Melvo could be a key batter for CECC. He has the knack of producing substantial scores and can hit boundaries consistently.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shiraz Khan

Khan is one of the premier all-rounders for SAI. The leg-spinning all-rounder is a wicket-taking option and can be handy with the bat too.

Top Bowler Pick

Iman Anju

Anju can bowl economically and chip away with wickets regularly. He could be a vital player for CECC.

CECC vs SAI match captain and vice-captain choices

Danish Aafaqi

Aafaqi can go big with the bat and get tall scores. He can also chip in with the ball.

Lakshan Gamage-I

Gamage-I can be effective with both bat and ball. He can pick wickets regularly and bowl at a good economy rate as well. Moreover, he can tonk it around with the bat.

Five Must-picks with player stats for CECC vs SAI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Danish Aafaqi (SAI)

Lakshan Gamage-I (CECC)

Shiraz Khan (SAI)

Akhil Balkrishnan (SAI)

Deepal Melvo (CECC)

CECC vs SAI match expert tips

With this game being the first of the tournament for both teams, a balanced team could be an effective option. A combination of 2-3-3-3 or 1-4-2-4 might be a good one for this game.

CECC vs SAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Ceylinco Express CC vs Saipem - KCC T20 Championship 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Akhil Balkrishnan, Mohamed Rameez

Batters: Stanley Cherian, Danish Aafaqi, Deepal Melvo

All-rounders: Shiraz Khan, Mohamed Shafran, Lakshan Gamage-I

Bowlers: Saanu Stephen, Ansal Nazzar, Iman Anju

CECC vs SAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Ceylinco Express CC vs Saipem - KCC T20 Championship 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Akhil Balkrishnan

Batters: Stanley Cherian, Danish Aafaqi, Deepal Melvo, Dulaj Abeykoon

All-rounders: Shiraz Khan, Lakshan Gamage-I

Bowlers: Saanu Stephen, Ansal Nazzar, Iman Anju, Viraj Weerasekara

