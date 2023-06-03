CECC vs STA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s KCC T10 Elite League match – June 4, 2023

The third match of the 2023 KCC T10 Elite League edition will be played between Ceylinco Express and Stack CC at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game will be held on June 4 at 12:45 AM IST.

This game promises to be an exciting contest as both teams will be itching to make their presence felt in their opening game of the tournament.

As we approach this fixture, let us look at the top three players whom you should be considering as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming CECC vs STA Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Khalid Liaqat (STA) - 6.5 credits

Khalid is yet to open his account in T10 cricket but his prolific T20 record speaks volumes about his extraordinary batting abilities. He averages almost 60 with the bat and has a stroke rate of over 170 with one 20-plus and 30-plus score each.

Khalid is a very experienced batsman and has the ability to take the game away on any given day. Considering his splendid form in T20 cricket, he should be given a go as a captain or vice-captain position in your CECC vs STA Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Sandaruwan Chinthaka (CECC) - 8.5 credits

Chinthaka is a highly formidable all-rounder who has the potential to outclass his rivals on any given day. In five T10 innings, he has scored 95 runs at an astronomical strike rate of 190. He averages 23.75 with the bat and has 2 30-plus scores to his name.

Furthermore, the 22-year-old is also handy with the ball as well averaging 13.4 with a lethal strike rate of 8.40. With age on his side, Chinthaka has the ability to prosper and should feature in your CECC vs STA Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Atheef Gafoor Mohammed (CECC) - 7.5 credits

Atheef Gafoor Mohammed has a very astounding record in T10 cricket. In just six innings, he averages 30 and has a very explosive strike rate of 272.7. The 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has 12 fours and 14 sixes under his belt.

Atheef can be very lethal with the bat and should be your go-to man to feature in your CECC vs STA Dream11 prediction match as a captain or a vice-captain.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's CECC vs STA Dream11 contest? Khalid Liaqat Sandaruwan Chinthaka 0 votes