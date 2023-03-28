CECC vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 10

The 10th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will see Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) squaring off against Stack CC (STA) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Tuesday, March 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CECC vs STA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Ceylinco Express CC won their last match against Tally CC by 72 runs. Stack CC, too, won their last match against Big Easy XI by eight wickets.

Stack CC will give it their all to win the match, but Ceylinco Express CC is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CECC vs STA Match Details

The 10th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will be played on March 28 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 1:45 AM IST, respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CECC vs STA, Match 10

Date and Time: March 28, 2023, 1:45 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the TGS and KRM Panthers, where a total of 115 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

CECC vs STA Form Guide

CECC - W

STA - W

CECC vs STA Probable Playing XI

CECC Playing XI

No injury updates

Abhishek Vengadashen, Ahilan Ratnam, Akalanka Dilshan, Atheef Gafoor (wk), Dilshan Lahiru ©, Harischandra Priyakanth, Madhushan Nayanajith, Mohamed Aslam, Pradeep Wasantha, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sandaruwan Chinthaka

STA Playing XI

No injury updates

Abdul Haseeb, Imran Nawaz, Jiss Jacob, Khaliq Ansari, Mohammed Farook, Naveed Fakhr, Pramod Varghese ©, Riaz Masurkar, Sanker Varathappan, Srikar Yedla (wk), Vikrant Gupta

CECC vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Gafoor

A Gafoor is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Yedla is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Chinthaka

S Varathappan and S Chinthaka are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. V Shivkumar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Aslam

D Lahiru and M Aslam are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Haseeb is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Ansari

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Ansari and P Wasantha. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Masurkar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CECC vs STA match captain and vice-captain choices

M Aslam

M Aslam will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 59 runs and took two wickets in the last match.

S Chinthaka

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Chinthaka the captain as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 47 runs and took two wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for CECC vs STA, Match 10

S Chinthaka

M Aslam

K Ansari

S Varathappan

D Lahiru

Ceylinco Express CC vs Stack CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ceylinco Express CC vs Stack CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Gafoor

Batters: S Chinthaka, S Varathappan, V Shivkumar, R Sanjeewa

All-rounders: M Aslam, D Lahiru, A Haseeb, J Jacob

Bowlers: K Ansari, P Wasantha

Ceylinco Express CC vs Stack CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Gafoor

Batters: S Chinthaka, S Varathappan, V Shivkumar

All-rounders: M Aslam, D Lahiru, A Haseeb, J Jacob

Bowlers: K Ansari, P Wasantha, R Masurkar

