CECC vs TCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 2

The second game of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will see Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) square off against Tally CC (TCC) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday (March 24). Ahead of the game here's all you need to know about the CECC vs TCC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.
Both teams will play their first game of the season. Ceylinco Express has in-form and experienced players. Tally CC will give their all to win the game, but Ceylinco Express are expected to prevail.
CECC vs TCC Match Details
The second game of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will be played on March 24 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait at 1:45 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: CECC vs TCC, Match 2
Date and Time: March 24, 2023; 1:45 am IST
Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait
Pitch Report
The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.
CECC vs TCC Form Guide
CECC - Will be playing their first game
TCC - Will be playing their first game
CECC vs TCC Probable Playing XIs
CECC
No injury update
Mohamed Rameez (wk), Ibrahim Rifkaz ©, Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Ahilan Ratnam, Madhushan Nayanajith, Mohamed Shafran, Vengadashen Abhishek, Dilsan Weerarathna, Madusha Malshan, Nilantha Kumara, Shehan Madushanka
TCC
No injury update
Shahbaz Ahmad (wk), Asmat Ali, M Afzal, Shamshad Ahmad, Zeeshan Baig, Tayyab Shaheen, Khalid Butt, Atif Mazhar, Rizwan Ahmad, Nadeem Khaliq, Talha Hussain
CECC vs TCC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
M Rameez
Rameez is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. S Ahmad is another good pick.
Batters
S Chinthaka
A Ratnam and Chinthaka are the two best batter picks. S Ahmad played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.
All-rounders
M Shafran
D Lahiru and Shafran are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Mazhar is another good pick.
Bowlers
S Madushanka
The top bowler picks are N Kumara and Madushanka. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. N Khaliq is another good pick.
CECC vs TCC match captain and vice-captain choices
M Shafran
Shafran bats in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here.
S Chinthaka
As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Chinthaka the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and is in red-hot form. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams.
Five Must-Picks for CECC vs TCC, Match 2
S Chinthaka
A Ratnam
M Shafran
S Madushanka
D Lahiru
Ceylinco Express CC vs Tally CC Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Ceylinco Express CC vs Tally CC Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: M Rameez
Batters: S Chinthaka, A Ratnam, S Ahmad, M Nayanajith
All-rounders: M Shafran, D Lahiru, A Mazhar
Bowlers: S Madushanka, N Kumara, N Khaliq
Ceylinco Express CC vs Tally CC Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: S Ahmad
Batters: S Chinthaka, A Ratnam, S Ahmad
All-rounders: M Shafran, D Lahiru, A Mazhar, V Abhishek
Bowlers: S Madushanka, N Kumara, N Khaliq
