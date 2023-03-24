CECC vs TCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 2

The second game of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will see Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) square off against Tally CC (TCC) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday (March 24). Ahead of the game here's all you need to know about the CECC vs TCC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both teams will play their first game of the season. Ceylinco Express has in-form and experienced players. Tally CC will give their all to win the game, but Ceylinco Express are expected to prevail.

CECC vs TCC Match Details

The second game of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will be played on March 24 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait at 1:45 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CECC vs TCC, Match 2

Date and Time: March 24, 2023; 1:45 am IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

CECC vs TCC Form Guide

CECC - Will be playing their first game

TCC - Will be playing their first game

CECC vs TCC Probable Playing XIs

CECC

No injury update

Mohamed Rameez (wk), Ibrahim Rifkaz ©, Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Ahilan Ratnam, Madhushan Nayanajith, Mohamed Shafran, Vengadashen Abhishek, Dilsan Weerarathna, Madusha Malshan, Nilantha Kumara, Shehan Madushanka

TCC

No injury update

Shahbaz Ahmad (wk), Asmat Ali, M Afzal, Shamshad Ahmad, Zeeshan Baig, Tayyab Shaheen, Khalid Butt, Atif Mazhar, Rizwan Ahmad, Nadeem Khaliq, Talha Hussain

CECC vs TCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Rameez

Rameez is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. S Ahmad is another good pick.

Batters

S Chinthaka

A Ratnam and Chinthaka are the two best batter picks. S Ahmad played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Shafran

D Lahiru and Shafran are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Mazhar is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Madushanka

The top bowler picks are N Kumara and Madushanka. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. N Khaliq is another good pick.

CECC vs TCC match captain and vice-captain choices

M Shafran

Shafran bats in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here.

S Chinthaka

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Chinthaka the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and is in red-hot form. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five Must-Picks for CECC vs TCC, Match 2

S Chinthaka

A Ratnam

M Shafran

S Madushanka

D Lahiru

Ceylinco Express CC vs Tally CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ceylinco Express CC vs Tally CC Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Rameez

Batters: S Chinthaka, A Ratnam, S Ahmad, M Nayanajith

All-rounders: M Shafran, D Lahiru, A Mazhar

Bowlers: S Madushanka, N Kumara, N Khaliq

Ceylinco Express CC vs Tally CC Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Ahmad

Batters: S Chinthaka, A Ratnam, S Ahmad

All-rounders: M Shafran, D Lahiru, A Mazhar, V Abhishek

Bowlers: S Madushanka, N Kumara, N Khaliq

