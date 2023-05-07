CECC vs TCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy, Match 22

The 22nd match of the KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy will see the Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) square off against the Tally CC (TCC) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Sunday, May 7. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CECC vs TCC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Ceylinco CC have played two matches in the tournament and have won one of them. They are currently fourth in the points table and will be looking to improve their position with a win in this match.

The Tally CC, on the other hand, have lost both of their matches so far and currently lingering at the bottom of the table. They will be desperate for a win in order to start getting their campaign back on track.

CECC vs TCC Match Details

The 22nd game of the KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy will be played on May 7 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The match will commence at 11.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CECC vs TCC, Match 22, KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy

Date and Time: May 7, 2023, Wednesday; 11.00 pm IST.

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.

CECC vs TCC Probable Playing XIs

CECC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CECC Probable Playing XI

V Weerasekara (wk), S Chinthaka, A Dilshan, A Ratnam, R Mohamed, D Lahiru, M Simsan-I, P Harichhandra, M Shafran, M Nayanjith, and P Wasantha.

TCC Team/ Injury News

No major injury updates.

TCC Probable Playing XI

K Riaz, S Amin, D Sharma, N Haider, A Mazhar, M Ahmad, A Gull, I Bhatti, M Afzal, T Shaheen, and N Khaliq.

CECC vs TCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Weerasekara

He was in decent touch with the bat in the last match. Weerasekara is also a good keeper and will be a great pick for the match.

Batter

R Mohamed

R Mohamed has been in good touch with the bat in the last two matches. He will be a good pick from the batters section for this match.

All-rounder

M Shafran

M Shafran has been the most valuable performer for his team with both the bat and the ball. He can turn out to be the match-winner in either innings and that makes him a great pick for the fantasy contests of the match.

Bowler

D Lahiru

Lahiru can be a lethal bowler for his team, picking up wickets at crucial stages. Lahiru will be a great pick for the match.

CECC vs TCC match captain and vice-captain choices

M Shafran

M Shafran has been in good form with both the bat and the ball in the first two matches. His ability to pick up vital points in both innings of the match makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

D Lahiru

Lahiru might be a very lethal bowler picking up wickets at regular intervals. His ability to change the complexion of a match with the ball in hand makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for CECC vs TCC, Match 22

V Weerasekara

D Sharma

R Mohamed

M Shafran

D Lahiru

CECC vs TCC Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. All-rounders who bat in the top order and can also complete their quota of overs will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

CECC vs TCC Dream11 Prediction, Match 22, Head-to-head Team

CECC vs KS Dream11 Prediction, Match 22, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: V Weerasekara

Batters: R Mohamed, S Chinthaka, D Sharma

All-rounders: M Shafran, M Simsan-I, A Mazhar, M Afzal

Bowlers: P Wasantha, D Lahiru, M Nayanjith

CECC vs TCC Dream11 Prediction, Match 22, Grand League Team

CECC vs KS Dream11 Prediction, Match 22, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: V Weerasekara

Batters: R Mohamed, S Chinthaka, D Sharma

All-rounders: M Shafran, M Simsan-I, A Mazhar, M Afzal

Bowlers: P Wasantha, D Lahiru, M Nayanjith

Poll : 0 votes