CECC vs YSS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 32

Ceylinco Express CC will take on YSSC in the 32nd match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship at the Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate, Kuwait on Sunday, October 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CECC vs YSS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Ceylinco Express CC are 10th in the points table, having won only one out of their six matches. They won their last match against Desert Raiders by six wickets.

YSSC, on the other hand, have won three out of their four matches and are second in the points table. They lost their last match against Al Hajery by 19 runs.

CECC vs YSS Match Details

The 32nd match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship will be played on October 23 at the Sulabiya Ground in Kuwait. The match is set to take place at 11:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CECC vs YSS, KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 32

Date and Time: October 23, 2022, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Kuwait

CECC vs YSS Pitch Report

The track at the Sulabiya Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Last three out of the five matches here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 175

Average second innings score: 170

CECC vs YSS Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Ceylinco Express CC: W-L-L

YSSC: L-L-L

CECC vs YSS probable playing 11s for today’s match

CECC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CECC Probable Playing 11

Ibrahim Rifkaz, Mohammed Ruzly, Deepal Melvo(C), Vengadashen Abhishek, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Viraj Weerasekara, Ahilan Ratnam, Indika Sanjeewa, Mohamed Rameez(wk), Nilantha Kumara, Mohamed Hameez.

YSS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

YSS Probable Playing 11

Buji Babu Rapaka, Nalaka Dayan, Atheef Gafoor, Mohamed Simsan, Hasanmiya Kazi, Salman Munde(wk), Suranga Gomes(C), Siyalhaq Sareefdeen, Gamage Chandana, Tuwan Azeez, Nibras Tuwan.

CECC vs YSS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Atheef Gafoor (5 matches, 75 runs, Strike Rate: 150.00)

Atheef is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order. He has scored 75 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 150.00.

Top Batter pick

Ibrahim Rifkaz (6 matches, 229 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 151.66 and Economy Rate: 8.06)

Ibrahim has been phenomenal with the bat in the tournament so far, scoring 229 runs at a strike rate of 151.66 in six matches. He has also managed to scalp three crucial wickets in the process.

Top All-rounder pick

Nalaka Dayan (6 matches, 112 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 127.27 and Economy Rate: 9.60)

Nalaka will be an interesting all-round option. He has scored 112 runs while scalping four wickets in six matches.

Top Bowler pick

Viraj Weerasekara (6 matches, 5 wickets and 98 runs, Economy Rate: 9.65 and Strike Rate: 124.05)

Viraj has been bowling well, and he can smash it around with the bat too. Having played six matches, he has picked up five wickets while scoring 98 runs.

CECC vs YSS match captain and vice-captain choices

Ibrahim Rifkaz

Irabhim could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team. He has scored 229 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 151.66, while also picking up three wickets.

Mohamed Simsan

Mohamed is an aggressive batter who can also contribute with the ball at crucial moments. He has scored 116 runs while scalping 12 wickets in six matches.

5 Must-picks with players' stats for CECC vs YSS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mohamed Simsan 116 runs and 12 wickets in 6 matches Ibrahim Rifkaz 229 runs and 3 wickets in six matches Viraj Weerasekara 98 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches Nalaka Dayan 112 runs and 4 wickets in 6 matches Gamage Chandana 67 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches

CECC vs YSS match expert tips

Mohamed Simsan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

CECC vs YSS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 32, Head to Head League

CECC vs YSS Dream11 Prediction - KCC T20 Elite Championship

CECC vs YSS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Atheef Gafoor

Batters: Mohamed Simsan, Ibrahim Rifkaz, Deepal Melvo, Ahilan Ratnam, Siyalhaq Sareefdeen, Buji Babu Rapaka

All-rounders: Nalaka Dayan

Bowlers: Gamage Chandana, Viraj Weerasekara, Mohamed Hameez

CECC vs YSS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 32, Grand League

CECC vs YSS Dream11 Prediction - KCC T20 Elite Championship

CECC vs YSS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Atheef Gafoor

Batters: Ibrahim Rifkaz, Mohamed Simsan, Deepal Melvo, Ahilan Ratnam

All-rounders: Nalaka Dayan, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Salman Munde

Bowlers: Gamage Chandana, Viraj Weerasekara, Suranga Gomes.

