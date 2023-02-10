CECC vs YSSC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCC T20 Championship 2023, Match 15

The 15th match of the KCC T20 Championship 2023 will see Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) squaring off against YSSC (YSS) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Saturday, February 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CECC vs YSS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ceylinco Express CC have already played three matches in the tournament and have lost all of them. They will be looking to put on a strong performance in this match and register their first win of the tournament.

Meanwhile, YSSC have played two matches so far in the tournament. They have managed to win one of their matches. The team will be looking to bounce back from their defeat in their last encounter and hence this promises to be a very close contest.

CECC vs YSS Match Details

The 15th match of the KCC T20 Championship 2023 will be played on February 11 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 1.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CECC vs YSSC, Match 15, ICC KCC T20 Championship 2023

Date and Time: February 11, 2023, 1.00 am IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

CECC vs YSS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground has generally been good for batting. However, in the last match, the two teams failed to put on a dominating show with the bat, but the strip is still true enough to support the batters.

CECC vs YSS, Form Guide

CECC: L-L-L-L

YSS: W-L

CECC vs YSS Probable Playing XI

CECC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Ceylinco Express CC Probable Playing XI

Dilsan Weerarathna, Rifkaz Mohamed, Mohamed Shafran, Mohammed Ruzly, Vengadashen Abhishek, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Viraj Weerasekara, Ahilan Ratnam, Madhushan Nayanajith, Dilsan Lahiru, Mohamed Rameez, and Nilantha Kumara.

YSS Team/Injury News

No major updates.

YSS Probable Playing XI

Atheef Gafoor, Salman Munde, Manjula Bandara, Mohamed Simsan, Nalaka Dayan, Hemantha Karunaratne, Tuwan Azeez, Nibras Tuwan, Udaya Liyanagamage, Hassan Mushtaq, and Mahesh Kumara.

CECC vs YSS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Atheef Gafoor Mohammed

Atheef Gafoor Mohammed has been in good touch with the bat this tournament. He can also pick up some valuable points with his skill behind the stumps. So, Atheef Gafoor is the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

Rifkaz Mohamed

Rifkaz Mohamed has been one of the few positives for CECC in this tournament. He has scored runs quite consistently and hence is one of the best choices from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder

Mohamed Shafran

Mohamed Shafran has been in great all-round form in this tournament. His ability to change the course of a match with either of the trades makes him a very crucial pick for the match.

Bowler

Tuwan Azeez

Tuwan Azeez can pick up wickets at crucial junctures. He has not been in great form in this tournament so far. Thus, he is a risk worth taking in the fantasy contests of this match.

CECC vs YSS Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Mohamed Shafran

Mohamed Shafran has been in great form with the bat and the ball. Shafran can change the course of a match with her performance in both the bat and the ball. He could be a very good choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Nalaka Dayan

Nalaka Dayan had a brilliant opening match in the tournament. He has delivered with both the bat and the ball and hence is one of the safest picks as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for CECC vs YSS

Nalaka Dayan

Mohamed Shafran

Tuwan Azeez

Atheef Gafoor Mohammed

Rifkaz Mohamed

CECC vs YSS Match Expert Tips

The pitch in general will be good for batting. But in the last few matches, we have seen that the bowlers are doing a good job. So, a tough fight between the bat and the ball can be expected.

CECC vs YSS Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Wicketkeeper: A Gafoor Mohammed

Batters: M Simsan, V Abhishek, R Mohamed

All-rounders: M Shafran, H Karunaratne, N Dayan

Bowlers: M Hameez Shareef, D Lahiru, T Azeez

CECC vs YSS Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

