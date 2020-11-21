Central Districts Women play their reserve fixture against Auckland Women in the span of less than 24 hours at the New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day Competition 2020. This is the fifth match of the tournament.

Central Districts Women, who finished fourth last season in the 50-over competition, have started with a bang. They skittled Auckland Women out for a mere 49 and chased it down with ease, in just 7.4 overs. They will be looking to build on their opening win and continue the winning momentum.

Meanwhile the defending champions Auckland Women have had the worst possible start to this season. They suffered a massive defeat against Central Districts Women. It is their batting that let them down as none of the batters could go past the score of 7, and extras made up for 23 out of the 49 that they scored. Hence, they need to pull up their socks quickly as the turnaround is short.

Squads to choose from

Central Districts Women: Natalie Dodd, Emily Cunningham, Anlo van Deventer, Jess Watkin, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Monique Rees, Georgia Atkinson, Claudia Green, Ashtuti Kumar

Auckland Women: Regina Lilii, Bella Armstrong, Jane Barnett, Skye Bowden, Sarah Carnachan, Amie Hucker, Fran Jonas, Yaz Kareem, Tariel Lamb, Roz McNeill, Molly Penfold, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri

Predicted Playing XIs

Central Districts Women: Natalie Dodd (wk), Emily Cunningham, Anlo van Deventer (c), Jess Watkin, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Monique Rees, Georgia Atkinson, Claudia Green

Auckland Women: Saachi Shahri, Yazmeen Kareem, Bella Armstrong (c), Regina Lili'i, Jesse Prasad, Tariel Lamb (wk), Skye Bowden, Roz McNeill, Molly Penfold, J Barnett, FC Jones

Match Details

Match: Central Districts Women vs Auckland Women

Date: November 22nd 2020, 2:30 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth has some movement on offer for the fast bowlers and 12 out of the 13 wickets to fall in the last game were to the pacers. The batters might need to dig in and spend time at the crease before taking off.

New Zealand Women’s ODD Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Central Districts Women vs Auckland Women)

Dream11 Team for CH-W vs AH-W - New Zealand Women’s ODD.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Natalie Dodd, Yazmeen Kareem, Saachi Shahri, Anlo van Deventer, Bella Armstrong, Jesse Prasad, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Skye Bowden, Mikaela Greig, Claudia Green

Captain: Jess Watkin, Vice-captain: Jesse Prasad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tariel Lamb, Regina Lili'i, Saachi Shahri, Anlo van Deventer, Molly Penfold, Jesse Prasad, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, FC Jones, Claudia Green, Monique Rees

Captain: Jess Watkin, Vice-captain: Hannah Rowe