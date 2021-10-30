CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Day Match 1

Central Hinds (CH-W) will take on the Otago Sparks (OS-W) in match number one of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at the Saxton Oval in Nelson on Saturday.

Central Hinds fared well in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield last time around. They finished third in the points table with seven wins and three losses before losing in the Eliminator. Meanwhile, the Otago Sparks endured a wretched Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2020-21 campaign, losing all 10 of their encounters and finishing last.

CH-W vs OS-W Probable Playing 11 today

Central Hinds: Jess Watkin (c), Georgia Atkinson, Kate Gaging (wk), Claudia Green, Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Care Pedersen, Kerry Tomlinson, Monique Rees, Hannah Rowe, Gemma Sims

Otago Sparks: Suzie Bates (c), Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Polly Inglis, Marina Lamplough, Molly Loe, Bella James, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Sophie Oldershaw

Match Details

CH-W vs OS-W, Match 1, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One-Day

Date & Time: October 30th 2021, 3 AM IST

Venue: Saxton Oval, Nelson

Pitch Report

The track at the Saxton Oval in Nelson is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, the pacers may find some movement with the new ball and there might be a bit of turn available for the spinners as well. The batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

Today’s CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Katey Martin was superb in the 2020-21 season of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, smashing 258 runs in four innings.

Batter

Caitlin Blakely is one of the Otago Sparks' premier batters, having aggregated 269 runs in the 50-over competition last time around.

All-rounder

Jess Watkin can have a huge impact with both the bat and ball in the upcoming fixture. She scored 267 runs in addition to picking up 14 wickets in the 2020-21 edition of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.

Bowler

Emma Black, who returned with 14 wickets in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield last season, is once again expected to be amongst the wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Jess Watkin (OS-W)

Suzie Bates (CH-W)

Katey Martin (CH-W)

Hannah Rowe (OS-W)

Emma Black (CH-W)

Important stats for CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction Team (2020-21 Hallyburton Johnstone Shield)

Jess Watkin: 267 runs & 14 wickets

Hannah Rowe: 109 runs & 7 wickets

Katey Martin: 258 runs

Emma Black: 14 wickets

CH-W vs OS-W Dream 11 Prediction (Hallyburton Johnstone Shield)

Dream11 Team for Central Hinds vs Otago Sparks - Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Mikaela Greig, Kerry Tomlinson, Caitlin Blakely, Suzie Bates, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen, Jess Watkin, Georgia Atkinson, Melissa Hansen, Emma Black

Captain: Jess Watkin. Vice-captain: Suzie Bates

Dream11 Team for Central Hinds vs Otago Sparks - Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Mikaela Greig, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Suzie Bates, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Georgia Atkinson, Melissa Hansen, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw

Captain: Hannah Rowe. Vice-captain: Katey Martin

Edited by Samya Majumdar