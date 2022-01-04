CS vs NS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash 2021, Final

The Central Smashers (CS) will take on Northern Strikers (NS) in the final of the MCA T10 Bash 2021 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Central Smashers are the only unbeaten team in the MCA T10 Bash 2021. They returned with four wins and a no-result in the league phase before recording a convincing six-wicket triumph in their semi-final encounter. Meanwhile, the Northern Strikers finished second in the standings with four wins and a loss. Their semi-final encounter was washed out. But the Strikers progressed to the final as they finished higher in the points table.

CS vs NS Probable Playing 11 today

Central Smashers: Ahmad Faiz (c & wk), Saifullah Malik, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Norwira Zazmie, Ajeb Khan, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Suharril Fetri, Ahmad Arif Yusuf Ahmad Salman, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Ahmad Ahmad Tajri

Northern Strikers: Ezzulhadif Ezzulcafi, Aimal Khan, Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Wahib Zada, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Pavandeep Singh (c), Sharveen Surendran, Roshan Singh, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Devin Sehar

Match Details

CS vs NS, MCA T10 Bash 2021, Final

Date & Time: January 4th 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur has been a good one to bat on in the MCA T10 Bash 2021 so far. Another good batting surface is likely to be in store for the summit clash.

Today’s CS vs NS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Hakim Harisan smashed a 20-ball 41, including three fours and two sixes, the last time he batted in the MCA T10 Bash 2021. He has also been extremely good behind the stumps.

Batter

Zubaidi Zulkifle has been in solid form, having amassed 188 runs in the MCA T10 Bash 2021 so far.

All-rounders

Ajeb Khan has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball in the MCA T10 Bash 2021. He has scored 93 runs and taken seven wickets.

Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar has been consistent with the ball, returning with eight scalps in the tournament so far.

Bowler

NS captain Pavandeep Singh has bowled well in the MCA T10 Bash 2021. He has picked up four wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in CS vs NS Dream11 Prediction Team

Adel Khan (CS): 424 points

Zubaidi Zulkifle (CS): 306 points

Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar (CS): 270 points

Aimal Khan (NS): 231 points

Pavandeep Singh (NS): 173 points

Important stats for CS vs NS Dream11 Prediction Team

Adel Khan: 93 runs & 7 wickets

Zubaidi Zulkifle: 188 runs

Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar: 8 wickets

Aimal Khan: 4 wickets

CS vs NS Dream 11 Prediction (MCA T10 Bash 2021)

Dream11 Team for Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers - MCA T10 Bash 2021 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Ahmad Faiz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Roshan Singh, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Ajeb Khan, Aimal Khan, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Pavandeep Singh, Wahib Zada

Captain: Ajeb Khan. Vice-captain: Aimal Khan.

Dream11 Team for Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers - MCA T10 Bash 2021 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Ahmad Faiz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Roshan Singh, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Ajeb Khan, Aimal Khan, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat Idrus

Captain: Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar. Vice-captain: Zubaidi Zulkifle.

Edited by Samya Majumdar