CS vs NS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash 2021, Final

The Central Smashers (CS) will take on Northern Strikers (NS) in the final of the MCA T10 Bash 2021 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.
Central Smashers are the only unbeaten team in the MCA T10 Bash 2021. They returned with four wins and a no-result in the league phase before recording a convincing six-wicket triumph in their semi-final encounter. Meanwhile, the Northern Strikers finished second in the standings with four wins and a loss. Their semi-final encounter was washed out. But the Strikers progressed to the final as they finished higher in the points table.
CS vs NS Probable Playing 11 today
Central Smashers: Ahmad Faiz (c & wk), Saifullah Malik, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Norwira Zazmie, Ajeb Khan, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Suharril Fetri, Ahmad Arif Yusuf Ahmad Salman, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Ahmad Ahmad Tajri
Northern Strikers: Ezzulhadif Ezzulcafi, Aimal Khan, Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Wahib Zada, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Pavandeep Singh (c), Sharveen Surendran, Roshan Singh, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Devin Sehar
Match Details
CS vs NS, MCA T10 Bash 2021, Final
Date & Time: January 4th 2022, 4:30 PM IST
Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur has been a good one to bat on in the MCA T10 Bash 2021 so far. Another good batting surface is likely to be in store for the summit clash.
Today’s CS vs NS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Mohammad Hakim Harisan smashed a 20-ball 41, including three fours and two sixes, the last time he batted in the MCA T10 Bash 2021. He has also been extremely good behind the stumps.
Batter
Zubaidi Zulkifle has been in solid form, having amassed 188 runs in the MCA T10 Bash 2021 so far.
All-rounders
Ajeb Khan has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball in the MCA T10 Bash 2021. He has scored 93 runs and taken seven wickets.
Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar has been consistent with the ball, returning with eight scalps in the tournament so far.
Bowler
NS captain Pavandeep Singh has bowled well in the MCA T10 Bash 2021. He has picked up four wickets so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in CS vs NS Dream11 Prediction Team
Adel Khan (CS): 424 points
Zubaidi Zulkifle (CS): 306 points
Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar (CS): 270 points
Aimal Khan (NS): 231 points
Pavandeep Singh (NS): 173 points
Important stats for CS vs NS Dream11 Prediction Team
Adel Khan: 93 runs & 7 wickets
Zubaidi Zulkifle: 188 runs
Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar: 8 wickets
Aimal Khan: 4 wickets
CS vs NS Dream 11 Prediction (MCA T10 Bash 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Ahmad Faiz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Roshan Singh, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Ajeb Khan, Aimal Khan, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Pavandeep Singh, Wahib Zada
Captain: Ajeb Khan. Vice-captain: Aimal Khan.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Ahmad Faiz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Roshan Singh, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Ajeb Khan, Aimal Khan, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat Idrus
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Captain: Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar. Vice-captain: Zubaidi Zulkifle.