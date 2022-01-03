CS vs TW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash, 1st Semi-final

Central Smashers (CS) will take on Tamco Warriors (TW) in the first semi-final of the MCA T10 Bash at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

The Central Smashers topped the league stage, winning four out of their seven games, with the other three getting abandoned. Meanwhile, Tamco Warriors returned with one win, two losses and four no-results.

CS vs TW Probable Playing 11 today

Central Smashers: Ammar Hazalan (wk), Ammar Uzair Fikri, Ahmad Faiz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Fitri Sham, Suharril Fetri, Muhammad Afif Harith, Ajeb Khan, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Ahmad Ahmad Tajri

Tamco Warriors: Kazi Nazmul Islam (wk), Anil Kumar Thakur (c), Md Ahad Hossian, Mohsin Zaman, Md Shahidur Rahman, Apurav Krishna Koyande, Saleh Shadman, Vinuja Janandith Galagedara, Michael Masih, Md Sulaiman, Aman Fazal

Match Details

CS vs TW, MCA T10 Bash, 1st Semi-final

Date & Time: January 3rd 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The track at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur has been a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently put up big scores. Another good batting surface is likely to be in store for this game.

Today’s CS vs TW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ammar Hazalan is more than capable with the bat and is pretty safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Zubaidi Zulkifle has been in fine form in the MCA T10 Bash, smashing 154 runs so far.

All-rounder

Ajeb Khan has been superb with both the bat and ball. He has scored 92 runs and picked up seven wickets in the MCA T10 Bash.

Bowler

Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani has fared well, taking four wickets while also bowling economically.

Top 5 best players to pick in CS vs TW Dream11 Prediction Team

Adel Khan (CS): 407 points

Zubaidi Zulkifle (CS): 242 points

Fitri Sham (CS): 227 points

Saleh Shadman (TW): 116 points

Md Sulaiman (TW): 78 points

Important stats for CS vs TW Dream11 Prediction Team

Adel Khan: 92 runs & 7 wickets

Zubaidi Zulkifle: 154 runs

Fitri Sham: 5 wickets

Saleh Shadman: 61 runs & 1 wicket

CS vs TW Dream 11 Prediction (MCA T10 Bash)

Dream11 Team for Central Smashers vs Tamco Warriors - MCA T10 Bash 2021 Semi-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ammar Hazalan, Ahmad Faiz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Mohsin Zaman, Md Shahidur Rahman, Fitri Sham, Ajeb Khan, Saleh Shadman, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Md Sulaiman, Michael Masih

Captain: Ajeb Khan. Vice-captain: Saleh Shadman.

Dream11 Team for Central Smashers vs Tamco Warriors - MCA T10 Bash 2021 Semi-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ammar Hazalan, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Anil Kumar Thakur, Md Shahidur Rahman, Fitri Sham, Ajeb Khan, Saleh Shadman, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Md Sulaiman, Michael Masih

Captain: Fitri Sham. Vice-captain: Zubaidi Zulkifle.

