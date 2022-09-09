CES vs LIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022, Match 17

Central Sparks (CES) will take on Lightning (LIG) in the 17th match of the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 at the County Ground in New Road, Worcester, on Friday, September 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CES vs LIG Dream11 prediction.

Both Central Sparks and Lightning have played four games each, returning with one win and three losses. While Central Sparks’ only win came against the Western Storm, the Lightning beat the Thunder to register their maiden victory in the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022.

CES vs LIG Match Details English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022

The 17th match of the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 between Central Sparks and Lightning will be played on September 9 at the County Ground in New Road, Worcester. The game is set to take place at 3 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CES vs LIG, 17th Match, English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022

Date & Time: September 9th 2022, 3 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, New Road, Worcester

CES vs LIG Pitch Report

Only one English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 game has been played at the County Ground in New Road, Worcester. The Central Sparks batted first and posted 214, with the Northern Diamonds chasing it down with 10.4 overs to spare.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 214

Average 2nd-innings score: 215

CES vs LIG Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Central Sparks: L, L, W, L

Lightning: L, L, W, L

CES vs LIG Probable Playing 11 today

Central Sparks team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Central Sparks Probable playing XI: Eve Jones (c), Davina Perrin, Abigail Freeborn (wk), Ami Campbell, Emily Arlott, Thea Brookes, Ria Fackrell, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts, Elizabeth Russell, Hannah Baker

Lightning team/injury news

Sarah Bryce and Kathryn Bryce were part of the Scotland side that faced Ireland in a three-match T20I series, which ended on Thursday, September 8. The duo are unlikely to be available for this game.

Lightning Probable playing XI: Tammy Beaumont, Marie Kelly, Bethan Ellis, Gwenan Davies, Bethany Harmer, Lucy Higham, Sophie Munro, Kirstie Gordon, Piepa Cleary, Josie Groves, Grace Ballinger.

Today’s CES vs LIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abigail Freeborn (4 matches, 162 runs)

Abigail Freeborn has batted well in the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022, amassing 162 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 79.02.

Top Batter Pick

Lucy Higham (4 matches, 95 runs, 5 wickets)

Lucy Higham has contributed superbly with both the bat and ball. She has accumulated 95 runs and picked up five wickets in four games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Piepa Cleary (3 matches, 6 wickets)

Piepa Cleary has been in top bowling form, picking up six wickets in three games. She can also come in handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Grace Ballinger (3 matches, 6 wickets)

Grace Ballinger has been in magnificent form, taking six wickets in three English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 games at an economy rate of 3.26 and an average of 12.50.

CES vs LIG match captain and vice-captain choices

Eve Jones (4 matches, 200 runs, 1 wicket)

Eve Jones has been in top form with the bat, scoring 200 runs in four innings. She also has one wicket to her name.

Tammy Beaumont (1 match, 70 runs)

Tammy Beaumont has featured in just one English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 match so far, playing a 70-run knoch which was studded with seven fours.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CES vs LIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Eve Jones 200 runs & 1 wicket in 4 matches Tammy Beaumont 70 runs in 1 match Grace Ballinger 6 wickets in 4 matches Grace Potts 7 wickets in 4 matches Abigail Freeborn 162 runs in 4 matches

CES vs LIG match expert tips

The likes of Tammy Beaumont, Even Jones, and Abigail Freeborn are proven performers with the bat and will be the top captaincy picks in the CES vs LIG game. But bowlers like Grace Ballinger and Grace Potts have been impressive and can't be overlooked.

CES vs LIG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CES vs LIG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Abigail Freeborn

Batters: Tammy Beaumont (vc), Eve Jones (c), Lucy Higham, Ami Campbell

All-rounders: Piepa Cleary, Ria Fackrell

Bowlers: Kirstie Gordon, Grace Ballinger, Emily Arlott, Grace Potts

CES vs LIG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CES vs LIG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Abigail Freeborn

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Marie Kelly, Eve Jones, Lucy Higham, Ami Campbell

All-rounders: Ria Fackrell

Bowlers: Grace Ballinger (vc), Emily Arlott, Grace Potts (c), Josie Groves

