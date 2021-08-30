CES vs SES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Regional T20 2021 Group A Match 

Central Sparks take on South East Stars in a Group A fixture of this Women’s Regional T20 2021. The Edgbaston Foundation Community Sports Ground in Birmingham will be the venue for this game.
Central Sparks didn’t have a great start but they have turned things around. They started off with two losses before winning three games in a row. Meanwhile, South East Stars are at the top of the Group A points table. They have four wins and one loss so far.
CES vs SES Probable Playing 11 today
Central Sparks: Eve Jones (c), Marie Kelly, Milly Home, Gwenan Davies, Thea Brookes, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Chloe Hill (wk), Clare Boycott, Ria Fackrell, Anisha Patel
South East Stars: Bryony Smith (c), Aylish Cranstone, Alice Capsey, Phoebe Franklin, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kira Chathli (wk), Kirstie White, Kalea Moore, Emma Jones, Alexa Stonehouse, Danielle Gregory
Match Details
Match: Central Sparks v South East Stars
Date: August 30th 2021, 4:30 PM IST
Venue: Edgbaston Foundation Community Sports Ground, Birmingham
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the Edgbaston Foundation Community Sports Ground in Birmingham is likely to be a decent one to bat on. There might be some movement for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners could get some turn as well.
Today’s CES vs SES Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Kira Chathli – Chathli seems to be striking the ball well and has mustered 48 runs at a strike-rate of 137.14.
Batsmen
Eve Jones – The Central Sparks skipper has been superb with both bat and ball. She has accumulated 200 runs and has picked up four wickets.
Phoebe Franklin – Franklin has chipped in with 112 runs at a strike-rate of 105.66.
All-rounders
Bryony Smith – The South East Stars captain has been magnificent all-round. She has picked up 11 wickets and has scored 109 runs while striking at 149.31.
Alice Capsey – The 17-year-old all-rounder has amassed 163 runs while striking at 126.35 and has taken seven wickets.
Bowlers
Issy Wong – Wong has been bowling well and has returned with four wickets at an economy rate of 5.47. She can chip in well with the bat too.
Kalea Moore – Moore has been quite consistent with the ball. She has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 5.76.
Top 5 best players to pick in CES vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team
Bryony Smith (SES): 513 points
Alice Capsey (SES): 464 points
Eve Jones (CES): 411 points
Marie Kelly (CES): 245 points
Kalea Moore (SES): 216 points
Important stats for CES vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team
Bryony Smith: 109 runs & 11 wickets; SR – 149.31 & ER – 5.32
Alice Capsey: 163 runs & 7 wickets; SR – 126.35 & ER – 5.35
Eve Jones: 200 runs & 4 wickets; SR – 107.52 & ER – 6.35
Issy Wong: 4 wickets; ER – 5.47
CES vs SES Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kira Chathli, Marie Kelly, Eve Jones, Phoebe Franklin, Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emily Arlott, Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Clare Boycott, Kalea Moore
Captain: Bryony Smith Vice-captain: Alice Capsey
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gwenan Davies, Marie Kelly, Eve Jones, Phoebe Franklin, Bryony Smith, Ria Fackrell, Emily Arlott, Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore
Captain: Bryony Smith Vice-captain: Eve Jones