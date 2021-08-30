CES vs SES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Regional T20 2021 Group A Match 

Central Sparks take on South East Stars in a Group A fixture of this Women’s Regional T20 2021. The Edgbaston Foundation Community Sports Ground in Birmingham will be the venue for this game.

Central Sparks didn’t have a great start but they have turned things around. They started off with two losses before winning three games in a row. Meanwhile, South East Stars are at the top of the Group A points table. They have four wins and one loss so far.

CES vs SES Probable Playing 11 today

Central Sparks: Eve Jones (c), Marie Kelly, Milly Home, Gwenan Davies, Thea Brookes, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Chloe Hill (wk), Clare Boycott, Ria Fackrell, Anisha Patel

South East Stars: Bryony Smith (c), Aylish Cranstone, Alice Capsey, Phoebe Franklin, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kira Chathli (wk), Kirstie White, Kalea Moore, Emma Jones, Alexa Stonehouse, Danielle Gregory

Match Details

Match: Central Sparks v South East Stars

Date: August 30th 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston Foundation Community Sports Ground, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Edgbaston Foundation Community Sports Ground in Birmingham is likely to be a decent one to bat on. There might be some movement for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners could get some turn as well.

Today’s CES vs SES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kira Chathli – Chathli seems to be striking the ball well and has mustered 48 runs at a strike-rate of 137.14.

Batsmen

Eve Jones – The Central Sparks skipper has been superb with both bat and ball. She has accumulated 200 runs and has picked up four wickets.

Phoebe Franklin – Franklin has chipped in with 112 runs at a strike-rate of 105.66.

All-rounders

Bryony Smith – The South East Stars captain has been magnificent all-round. She has picked up 11 wickets and has scored 109 runs while striking at 149.31.

Alice Capsey – The 17-year-old all-rounder has amassed 163 runs while striking at 126.35 and has taken seven wickets.

Bowlers

Issy Wong – Wong has been bowling well and has returned with four wickets at an economy rate of 5.47. She can chip in well with the bat too.

Kalea Moore – Moore has been quite consistent with the ball. She has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 5.76.

Top 5 best players to pick in CES vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team

Bryony Smith (SES): 513 points

Alice Capsey (SES): 464 points

Eve Jones (CES): 411 points

Marie Kelly (CES): 245 points

Kalea Moore (SES): 216 points

Important stats for CES vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team

Bryony Smith: 109 runs & 11 wickets; SR – 149.31 & ER – 5.32

Alice Capsey: 163 runs & 7 wickets; SR – 126.35 & ER – 5.35

Eve Jones: 200 runs & 4 wickets; SR – 107.52 & ER – 6.35

Issy Wong: 4 wickets; ER – 5.47

CES vs SES Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Central Sparks vs South East Stars - Women’s Regional T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kira Chathli, Marie Kelly, Eve Jones, Phoebe Franklin, Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emily Arlott, Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Clare Boycott, Kalea Moore

Captain: Bryony Smith Vice-captain: Alice Capsey

Dream11 Team for Central Sparks vs South East Stars - Women’s Regional T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gwenan Davies, Marie Kelly, Eve Jones, Phoebe Franklin, Bryony Smith, Ria Fackrell, Emily Arlott, Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore

Captain: Bryony Smith Vice-captain: Eve Jones

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava