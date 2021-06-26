CES vs SV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Charlotte Edwards Cup (Women’s Regional T20) Match - June 26, 2021

The Central Sparks will be up against the Southern Vipers in a Group A fixture of the Women’s Regional T20 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The Central Sparks did well in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy earlier this season. The Eve Jones-led side, who won three out of their four encounters in the 50-over tournament, will want to continue their good run into the Women’s Regional T20. However, they will be without their star leg-spinner Sarah Glenn, who is in the England Women’s ODI squad for their series against India Women.

Meanwhile, the Southern Vipers will be the team to watch out for in the Women’s Regional T20. They topped the points table in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, with the Georgia Adams-led side winning three out of their four games. The Southern Vipers will start as the favorites in Saturday's game.

Squads to choose from

Central Sparks: Eve Jones (c), Gwenan Davies, Marie Kelly, Milly Home, Poppy Davies, Chloe Hill, Georgia Davies, Thea Brooks, Emily Arlott, Clare Boycott, Issy Wong, Grace Potts, Elizabeth Russell, Hannah Baker, Stephanie Butler, Ria Fackrell, Anisha Baker

Southern Vipers: Georgia Adams (c), Carla Rudd, Finty Trussler, Paige Scholfield, Maia Bouchier, Charlotte Taylor, Charlie Dean, Emily Windsor, Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Alice Monaghan, Tara Norris, Georgia Elwiss

Predicted Playing XIs

Central Sparks: Eve Jones (c), Milly Home, Marie Kelly, Gwenan Davies (wk), Stephanie Butler, Clare Boycott, Emily Arlott, Issy Wong, Ria Fackrell, Georgia Davies, Elizabeth Russell

Southern Vipers: Georgia Adams (c), Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Lauren Bell, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd (wk), Charlotte Taylor, Emily Windsor, Alice Monaghan, Charlotte Dean

Match Details

Match: Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers

Date and Time: June 26th 2021, 11 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

Only one 50-over game has been played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground this season, with the Central Sparks racking up 295 while batting first on that ocassion. Another good batting surface is likely to be in store for Saturday's Women’s Regional T20 game. However, the pacers might be able to move the new ball early on.

Women’s Regional T20 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (CES vs SV)

Dream11 Team for Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers - Women’s Regional T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gwenan Davies, Danni Wyatt, Eve Jones, Maia Bouchier, Milly Home, Georgia Elwiss, Georgia Adams, Charlotte Dean, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Charlotte Taylor

Captain: Danni Wyatt. Vice-captain: Georgia Elwiss

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gwenan Davies, Danni Wyatt, Marie Kelly, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Georgia Adams, Charlotte Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Charlotte Taylor

Captain: Georgia Adams. Vice-captain: Emily Arlott

Edited by Samya Majumdar