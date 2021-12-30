CS vs NB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021-22, Match 17

Central Stags (CS) will take on Northern Brave (NB) in the 17th match of the Super Smash 2021-22 at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth on Thursday.

The Central Stags have been in decent form and have won three out of their five games in the tournament. They are third in the points table. The Northern Brave, meanwhile, are at the top even though they have three wins from five games. But they have lost just once with another game being washed out.

CS vs NB Probable Playing 11 today

Central Stags: Greg Hay, Bayley Wiggins, Dane Cleaver (wk), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner/Joey Field, Ajaz Patel

Northern Brave: Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Brett Hampton, Henry Cooper, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Walker, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Zak Gibson, Matt Fisher

Match Details

CS vs NB, Super Smash 2021-22, Match 17

Date & Time: December 30th 2021, 7:10 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Pitch Report

It will be the first game of the season at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth. The track is likely to be a good one to bat on, with the batters likely to play shots on the up. There could be some movement for the pacers with the new ball.

Today’s CS vs NB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tim Seifert has scored 217 runs, including a century, in five Super Smash 2021-22 games.

Batter

Tom Bruce has contributed really nicely with both the bat and ball, having scored 110 runs and picked up three wickets.

All-rounder

Joe Walker has bowled really well, returning with seven scalps in just three innings.

Bowler

Seth Rance has bowled superbly, taking 10 wickets, including a five-wicket haul.

Top 5 best players to pick in CS vs NB Dream11 Prediction Team

Seth Rance (CS): 375 points

Tom Bruce (CS): 294 points

Greg Hay (CS): 285 points

Anurag Verma (NB): 285 points

Joe Walker (NB): 239 points

Important stats for CS vs NB Dream11 Prediction Team

Tom Bruce: 105 runs & 3 wickets

Seth Rance: 10 wickets

Greg Hay: 202 runs

Joe Walker: 7 wickets

Anurag Verma: 8 wickets

CS vs NB Dream 11 Prediction (Super Smash 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Central Stags vs Northern Brave - Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Dane Cleaver, Greg Hay, Tom Bruce, Jeet Raval, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Joe Walker, Seth Rance, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma

Captain: Tom Bruce. Vice-captain: Joe Walker.

Dream11 Team for Central Stags vs Northern Brave - Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Greg Hay, Tom Bruce, Jeet Raval, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Walker, Seth Rance, Ajaz Patel, Anurag Verma, Matt Fisher

Captain: Seth Rance. Vice-captain: Anurag Verma.

Edited by Samya Majumdar