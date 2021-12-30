CS vs NB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021-22, Match 17

Central Stags (CS) will take on Northern Brave (NB) in the 17th match of the Super Smash 2021-22 at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth on Thursday.
The Central Stags have been in decent form and have won three out of their five games in the tournament. They are third in the points table. The Northern Brave, meanwhile, are at the top even though they have three wins from five games. But they have lost just once with another game being washed out.
CS vs NB Probable Playing 11 today
Central Stags: Greg Hay, Bayley Wiggins, Dane Cleaver (wk), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner/Joey Field, Ajaz Patel
Northern Brave: Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Brett Hampton, Henry Cooper, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Walker, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Zak Gibson, Matt Fisher
Match Details
CS vs NB, Super Smash 2021-22, Match 17
Date & Time: December 30th 2021, 7:10 AM IST
Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
Pitch Report
It will be the first game of the season at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth. The track is likely to be a good one to bat on, with the batters likely to play shots on the up. There could be some movement for the pacers with the new ball.
Today’s CS vs NB Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Tim Seifert has scored 217 runs, including a century, in five Super Smash 2021-22 games.
Batter
Tom Bruce has contributed really nicely with both the bat and ball, having scored 110 runs and picked up three wickets.
All-rounder
Joe Walker has bowled really well, returning with seven scalps in just three innings.
Bowler
Seth Rance has bowled superbly, taking 10 wickets, including a five-wicket haul.
Top 5 best players to pick in CS vs NB Dream11 Prediction Team
Seth Rance (CS): 375 points
Tom Bruce (CS): 294 points
Greg Hay (CS): 285 points
Anurag Verma (NB): 285 points
Joe Walker (NB): 239 points
Important stats for CS vs NB Dream11 Prediction Team
Tom Bruce: 105 runs & 3 wickets
Seth Rance: 10 wickets
Greg Hay: 202 runs
Joe Walker: 7 wickets
Anurag Verma: 8 wickets
CS vs NB Dream 11 Prediction (Super Smash 2021-22)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Dane Cleaver, Greg Hay, Tom Bruce, Jeet Raval, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Joe Walker, Seth Rance, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma
Captain: Tom Bruce. Vice-captain: Joe Walker.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Greg Hay, Tom Bruce, Jeet Raval, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Walker, Seth Rance, Ajaz Patel, Anurag Verma, Matt Fisher
Captain: Seth Rance. Vice-captain: Anurag Verma.