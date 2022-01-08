CS vs WF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021-22, Match 21

The Central Stags (CS) will take on Wellington Firebirds (WF) in the 21st match of the Super Smash 2021-22 at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth on Saturday.

The Central Stags have had an inconsistent run in the Super Smash 2021-22 so far. With three wins and four losses, they are currently fourth in the points table. Meanwhile, the Wellington Firebirds are just above Central Stags in the standings with three wins and as many losses.

CS vs WF Probable Playing 11 today

Central Stags: Greg Hay, Ben Smith, Ma’ara Ave, Bayley Wiggins (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner

Wellington Firebirds: Finn Allen (wk), Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (c), James Neesham, Nathan Smith, Ollie Newton/Ben Sears, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Hamish Bennett

Match Details

CS vs WF, Super Smash 2021-22, Match 21

Date & Time: January 8th 2022, 6:10 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Pitch Report

Two Super Smash 2021-22 games have been played at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth so far. While 146 was chased down with two overs to spare in the first game, 218 was hunted down with 16 balls to spare in the second. It seems the pitch is an excellent one to bat on with not much on offer for the bowlers.

Today’s CS vs WF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Finn Allen has been in solid form with the bat in the Super Smash 2021-22, having mustered 177 runs at a strike rate of 203.44.

Batters

Tom Bruce has accumulated 215 runs at a strike rate of 161.65 in the Super Smash 2021-22. He also has three wickets to his name.

Michael Bracewell has scored 124 runs in addition to taking five wickets.

All-rounder

Doug Bracewell has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.93.

Bowlers

Seth Rance is the second-highest wicket-taker in the Super Smash 2021-22 with 11 scalps to his name.

Top 5 best players to pick in CS vs WF Dream11 Prediction Team

Tom Bruce (CS): 460 points

Seth Rance (CS): 408 points

Logan van Beek (WF): 369 points

Michael Bracewell (WF): 369 points

Finn Allen (WF): 333 points

Important stats for CS vs WF Dream11 Prediction Team

Tom Bruce: 215 runs & 3 wickets

Seth Rance: 11 wickets

Michael Bracewell: 124 runs & 5 wickets

Finn Allen: 177 runs

CS vs WF Dream 11 Prediction (Super Smash 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds - Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Greg Hay, Tom Bruce, Doug Bracewell, James Neesham, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Nathan Smith

Captain: Finn Allen. Vice-captain: Tom Bruce.

Dream11 Team for Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds - Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Tom Bruce, Troy Johnson, Doug Bracewell, James Neesham, Logan van Beek, Josh Clarkson, Seth Rance, Hamish Bennett, Joey Field

Captain: Michael Bracewell. Vice-captain: Doug Bracewell.

Edited by Samya Majumdar