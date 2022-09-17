CEP-2XI vs KP-2XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Cricket Association T20 2022, Match 19

The 19th match of the Cricket Association T20 2022 will see Central Punjab 2nd XI (CEP-2XI) squaring off against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI (KP-2XI) at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Saturday, September 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CEP-2XI vs KP-2XI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Both teams have won two of their last five games. Central Punjab 2nd XI lost their last match to Balochistan 2nd XI by 21 runs. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI won their last match against Balochistan 2nd XI by eight wickets.

Central Punjab 2nd XI will give it their all to win the match and create a winning streak in the tournament, but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI has a better squad and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CEP-2XI vs KP-2XI Match Details

The 19th match of the Cricket Association T20 2022 will be played on September 17 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. The game is set to take place at 10.00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CEP-2XI vs KP-2XI, Match 19

Date and Time: September 17, 2022, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Pitch Report

The surface at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Balochistan 2nd XI and Central Punjab 2nd XI, where a total of 275 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

CEP-2XI vs KP-2XI Form Guide

CEP-2XI - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

KP-2XI - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

CEP-2XI vs KP-2XI Probable Playing XI

CEP-2XI Playing XI

No injury updates

Abid Ali (c), Umar Akmal (wk), Ali Shafig, Asad Raza, Gauhar Hafeez, Imran Dogar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Rameez, Mohammad Waheed, Rizwan Hussain, Salman Mirza

KP-2XI Playing XI

No injury updates

Sajjad Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Rehan Afridi (c and wk), Mohammad Irfan, Nabi Gul, Zubair Khan, Mohammed Nisar, Ahmed Khan, Usman Tariq, Irfanullah Shah, and Mohammad Amir Khan

CEP-2XI vs KP-2XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Afridi (3 matches, 77 runs)

R Afridi is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He played a crucial match-winning knock of 51 runs in the match against Northern 2nd XI.

Batters

N Gul (3 matches, 71 runs)

N Gul and R Hussain are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Ali has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

M Sadaqat (3 matches, 112 runs, 1 wicket)

Z Khan and M Sadaqat are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Ur Rehman is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Shafiq (3 matches, 40 runs, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Shafiq and M Waheed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Shah is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CEP-2XI vs KP-2XI match captain and vice-captain choices

M Sadaqat

M Sadaqat is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has already smashed 112 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last three matches.

A Shafiq

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for pacers, you can make A Shafiq the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 40 runs and taken six wickets in the last three games.

5 Must-Picks for CEP-2XI vs KP-2XI, Match 19

A Shafiq 40 runs and 6 wickets 265 points M Sadaqat 112 runs and 1 wicket 235 points N Gul 71 runs 143 points M Waheed 89 runs and 1 wicket 168 points Z Khan 31 runs and 2 wickets 123 points

Central Punjab 2nd XI vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Central Punjab 2nd XI vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: U Akmal, R Afridi

Batters: R Hussain, N Gul, A Ali

All-rounders: M Sadaqat, H Ur Rehman, Z Khan

Bowlers: A Shafiq, I Shah, M Waheed

Central Punjab 2nd XI vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Afridi

Batters: U Tariq, N Gul, A Samad

All-rounders: M Sadaqat, A Khan, Z Khan

Bowlers: A Shafiq, I Shah, M Waheed, A Raza

