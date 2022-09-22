CEP-2XI vs NOR-2XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Cricket Association T20 2022, Match 27

The 27th match of the Cricket Association T20 2022 will see Central Punjab 2nd XI (CEP-2XI) squaring off against Northern 2nd XI (NOR-2XI) at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Thursday, September 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CEP-2XI vs NOR-2XI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Central Punjab 2nd XI have won three of their last six games and will be keen to continue their winning momentum. Northern 2nd XI, on the other hand, have won two of their last six matches and will be desperate to make a dominating comeback in the tournament.

Northern 2nd XI will give it their all to win the match and create a winning streak in the tournament, but Central Punjab 2nd XI have a better squad. They are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CEP-2XI vs NOR-2XI Match Details

The 27th match of the Cricket Association T20 2022 will be played on September 22 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. The game is set to take place at 10.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CEP-2XI vs NOR-2XI, Match 27

Date and Time: September 22, 2022, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Pitch Report

The surface at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Sindh 2nd XI and Central Punjab 2nd XI, where a total of 305 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

CEP-2XI vs NOR-2XI Form Guide

CEP-2XI - W L L W L W

NOR-2XI - W W L T L L

CEP-2XI vs NOR-2XI Probable Playing XI

CEP-2XI Playing XI

No injury updates.

khtar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Abid Ali, Rizwan Hussain, Arsalan Arshad, Umar Akmal (wk), Mohammad Waheed, Sadaqat Ali, Ali Shafiq, Salman Mirza, and Asad Raza.

NOR-2XI Playing XI

No injury updates.

Umair Masood (c & wk), Kashif Ali-I, Atif Khan, Muhammad Musa, Hasan Raza, Shadab Majeed, Taimur Sultan, Aqib Shah, Muhammad Irfan, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Farhan Shafiq.

CEP-2XI vs NOR-2XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

U Masood (6 matches, 126 runs)

U Masood is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He played a crucial match-winning knock of 43 runs in the match against Central Punjab 2nd XI.

Batters

A Samad (6 matches, 95 runs)

T Sultan and A Samad are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Arshad has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

K Ali (5 matches, 4 wickets)

K Ali and H Ur Rehman are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Khan (6 matches, 76 runs, 11 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Khan and A Raza. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Shafiq is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CEP-2XI vs NOR-2XI match captain and vice-captain choices

A Raza

A Raza is expected to bowl in the death overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has already picked up 11 wickets in the last six matches.

M Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for pacers, you can make M Khan the captain of the grand league teams. He has scalped 11 wickets and smashed 76 runs in the last six games.

5 Must-Picks for CEP-2XI vs NOR-2XI, Match 27

M Khan - 76 runs and 11 wickets

A Shafiq - 45 runs and 9 wickets

A Raza - 11 wickets

K Ali - 4 wickets

U Masood - 126 runs

Central Punjab 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Central Punjab 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Central Punjab 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: U Masood, U Akmal

Batters: A Samad, T Sultan, A Arshad

All-rounders: H Ur Rehman, K Ali, A Khan

Bowlers: A Raza, M Khan, A Shafiq

Central Punjab 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Central Punjab 2nd XI vs Northern 2nd XI Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: U Masood

Batters: S Muqeem, Rizwan Hussain, A Arshad

All-rounders: K Ali, A Khan

Bowlers: A Raza, M Khan, A Shafiq, S Ali, M Waheed

